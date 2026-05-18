Manchester United and Chelsea are firmly in the mix to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Bundesliga club are willing to part ways with the explosive attacker for the right price.

The 24-year-old winger, known for his blistering pace and clinical finishing, has stalled on contract extension talks at the Signal Iduna Park, with his deal expiring in June 2027.

Dortmund, keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer in summer next year, are open to cashing in this summer if bids reach the €60-70million (up to £60.9m / $81.4m) mark. A few English clubs see this as a great price for a man of his talents.

Chelsea and Manchester United are understood to be particularly keen should the door open.

Man Utd see the former Red Bull Salzburg star as a high-priority target to inject speed and directness into their forward line. They believe Champions League qualification makes them a strong candidate for the winger.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already made contact with Adeyemi’s representatives over the last year, viewing him as a dynamic addition to bolster their attacking options under new boss Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool cannot be discounted either, with the Reds monitoring developments closely as they look to refresh their squad. Adeyemi’s preference for a move to England has been noted, making a Premier League switch increasingly likely.

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Premier League switch most likely for exciting Dortmund attacker

One European club holding strong interest is PSG, who are said to be monitoring the situation should they lose one of their current wingers.

However, the pull of the Premier League, with its financial power and global profile, could prove decisive.

Adeyemi is believed to be seeking a substantial wage package in the region of £150,000-£180,000 per week, reflecting his ambitions to play at the highest level.

Dortmund’s willingness to negotiate comes amid a period of transition for the club.

Selling Adeyemi would provide significant funds to reinvest, while the player himself has spoken of aiming for “the top” in his career. His versatility as a winger or forward makes him an attractive proposition for Premier League sides.

The 11-time capped German international joined Dortmund from Salzburg back in 2022, for around €30million (£26.1m / $34.9m) plus add-ons.

Adeyemi has since made 146 appearances for Dortmund, notching 36 goals and 25 assists in the process.

This season, the forward has made 39 appearances across all competitions, with 22 of those being starts, and has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists – displaying his ability to consistently contribute in attack.

Adeyemi still has the potential to improve further, and with Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool all interested, is a player to keep a very close eye on this summer.

Ahead of the summer window officially opening for business, United have seen a £64m flop confirm an emotional farewell, while Michael Carrick has also said ‘thanks’ and goodbye to a second star.

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