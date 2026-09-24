Man Utd ease JJ Gabriel pain with out-of-window signing of Man City wonderkid; Liverpool talent NEXT

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of hugely talented midfielder Karim Cassim in a cross-city swoop on rivals Manchester City, with an imminent second raid on Liverpool set to ease their expected loss of JJ Gabriel despite a last-ditch attempt to retain the latter.

United’s future hopes suffered an almighty blow last week when it was confirmed that 15-year-old super talent Gabriel confirmed he wanted to leave the club, though regular readers of TEAMtalk will have been well aware of the story, with our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey breaking the news that he wanted out back on August 13.

Since then, much has been written on where the teenager winds up next, and while a move to Spain does look increasingly likely, United have shown they are not standing still and dwelling on that potential loss by welcoming top prospect Cassim in a controversial deal from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old has made the move across the city from the Cityzens, with United on Thursday morning formally announcing his signing.

In a statement on their official website welcoming Cassim – an FA Youth Cup winner with Man City last season – United said: “Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting youngster Karim Cassim.

“The England youth international has joined after leaving Manchester City. The 17-year-old was part of the City side that won the FA Youth Cup last season.

“On the international front, the central midfielder has been capped up to England’s Under-17s. Everyone at the club would like to welcome Karim to United, and we wish him the very best of luck.”

The deal to bring Cassim to Old Trafford has long been in the works, and the club’s MUTV channel inadvertently announced his signing when their U18s beat Charlton last month, and Cassim was spotted on the bench.

United’s academy, which is managed by Stephen Torpey, are also prepared to finalise a raid on Liverpool, with Isaac Konde set to make the switch once an official green light from the Premier League is received.

United have also recently signed another player from City in David Eze, though they did lose two star talents of their own to Arsenal.

Man Utd still trying to keep JJ Gabriel

As far as Gabriel is concerned, a new report on Thursday morning claims the Red Devils are plotting “behind the scenes” to convince the teenager – 16 next month – to stay, with the club possessing one more trick up their sleeve.

Whether that ultimately pays off or not remains to be seen, though all the signs suggest a painful departure is on the cards in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Barcelona have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to land Gabriel, with our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealing last week that talks between the Catalan giants and the Man Utd youngster have been ‘positive’.

legend Wayne Rooney was not too surprised to see the news about Gabriel, with rumours for years that he has been dreaming of a move to Spain.

Rooney said on the latest episode of Stick to United: “I’ve seen JJ grow up, he’s been in Kai’s [Rooney’s son] team throughout the years growing up, and I think anyone close to it knew that was coming.

“In fairness to Manchester United, they’ve done everything; they’ve done absolutely everything to keep him at the club.

“I think it’s been known and there’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think. I might be wrong, but this is what you’ve heard over the years.

“The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent,t and I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton.

“I was getting that treatment at Everton where you’re getting a bit more; parents get given stuff, you get that special treatment more than the other players are getting, which, as a club, you need to do to try and keep these better players.

“It’s just disappointing, of course, because he’s such a top player and he’s a lovely kid, so yeah, you never know whether it’s gone too far and whether there is a chance for him to stay.

“But I think everyone close to it has probably known that was going to come.”

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He added: “I think there has been that hunger, that desire to play in Spain if I’m being honest.

“I might be wrong here, but this is my opinion from being around it, seeing him play and things I’ve heard at the training ground.”

Man Utd legend Rooney continued: “To be honest, I’m not sure he’s a Manchester United fan.

“Since he’s been about 12 or 13, there has been talk of him going to play in Spain, so I think anyone who has been around it, this is not a surprise at all that this has happened.

“It’s a shame because he’s such a good talent, a good player; there’s a lot of excitement around the club.

“But what I do know is there are young players in there who want to play for the club, and regardless of age, if you don’t want to be at the club, then I don’t think you should be keeping players who don’t want to be there.

“I think that sends the wrong message to the players at the club who do want to be there.”