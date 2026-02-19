Manchester United hold ‘significant’ interest in an exciting LaLiga striker as Joshua Zirkzee’s future hangs in the balance, while what should have been a straightforward sale of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona is turning into something of a nightmare for INEOS.

United’s season has turned around under interim manager Michael Carrick, with the club legend picking up 13 points in five Premier League games, leaving his team fourth in the table and on track for Champions League qualification.

Whether Carrick stays beyond this term remains to be seen, but those behind the scenes at Old Trafford are already planning for the summer transfer window, and Levante star Karl Etta Eyong figures highly on the shortlist.

Man Utd plotting move for LaLiga sensation

Etta Eyong, 22, has captured the attention of multiple clubs after impressing for Levante this season.

Despite his team struggling, he has notched six goals and two assists so far this term, and has become one of the most-watched forwards in LaLiga.

It emerged in October that United had joined Barca in scouting the seven-time capped Cameroonian international, and the Premier League giants are now primed to make a summer move.

As per an update from reporter Ben Jacobs, United hold ‘significant interest’ in Etta Eyong, and he is firmly on INEOS’ ‘radar’.

However, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barca are all admirers too, while Everton and Fulham are said to have recently joined the race.

Jacobs explains how Levante have been ‘pushing to sell the striker to CSKA Moscow’ in a €30million (£26m) deal. They accepted the bid and wanted to finalise the sale before the Russian transfer window closed earlier today, but ultimately Etta Eyong refused to go.

The forward’s preference is to join an elite side in England or Spain and looks destined to depart Levante in the summer.

The Spanish club sit second-bottom of the LaLiga table and are under serious threat of relegation. If they do go down, Etta Eyong could be available for a cut-price fee, as they’ll be even more desperate for the funds. Even if they stay up, it’s expected he will be on the move.

The youngster could be brought in as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who is still facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

We revealed in an update that United’s hierarchy intend to hold talks with the forward at the end of the season, and there is a strong possibility of him being sold.

Etta Eyong could therefore be signed to fill the void.

INEOS suffer double blow over Marcus Rashford deal

Meanwhile, United are facing two big problems with regards to their sale of Rashford to Barcelona.

The 28-year-old signed for Barca on a season’s loan in the summer and he has made a big impact for the Catalans, with Hansi Flick pleased with his contributions.

The loan agreement gives Barca the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30m / £26m.

However, according to The Daily Star, United now harbour regrets over the value of the option they negotiated.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United chiefs are regretting their decision to agree to sell Marcus Rashford to Barcelona for a mere £26m.’

They went on to state ‘United now estimate Rashford’s worth to be closer to £50m.’

And what’s more, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that in a second blow, Barca intend to play hard ball over Rashford’s fee.

They hope to hold talks and negotiate a new deal worth even less than £26m.

“Barcelona would eventually like to negotiate the transfer fee with Man Utd,” began Romano.

“They have a buy option clause, €30m, but Barca want to negotiate, also because the salary of Rashford is an important one.”

Man Utd ‘agreement’ claims debunked

In a separate update, Romano has revealed that claims of United reaching a pre-agreement to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer are false.

The 31-year-old is definitely leaving Bayern – of that there is no doubt – but the race for his signature is wide open.

Arsenal have been linked with Goretzka, while Tottenham showed interest in January. But from outside of England, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan could battle to sign him.

