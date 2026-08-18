Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs considering moves for Shakhtar Donetsk’s rising Brazilian star Kaua Elias, TEAMtalk understands, after he has emerged as one of the most watched young forwards in Europe.

Following a string of impressive displays, culminating in a perfect hat-trick earlier this month that has drawn scouts from several major clubs, sources state he will move to a top-five league by the end of the window or the season.

The 20-year-old centre-forward netted a header, a left-footed strike and a right-footed finish in the second half as Shakhtar thrashed Kudrivka 5-1 to open their Ukrainian Premier League campaign.

Representatives from Arsenal and United were present in the stands and returned glowing reports on the former Fluminense talent.

However, sources have stated that there were at least 10 European sides in attendance specifically to watch him.

AC Milan and Porto are also closely monitoring the situation, creating a growing list of suitors for the Brazilian talent.

Shakhtar value Elias at approximately £30million and are understood to expect any interested party to meet that figure in full before negotiations will be taken seriously.

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Man Utd, Arsenal in the mix to sign Kaua Elias

Shakhtar signed Elias from Fluminense in February last year for £14.5million and he is under contract until the end of 2029.

Elias first broke through at Fluminense, where he scored eight goals in 47 appearances and helped the side lift the Copa Libertadores in 2023.

Since moving to the Ukrainian giants he has adapted quickly, contributing regularly in both domestic and European competition, with 15 goals in 49 games.

His combination of aerial ability, composure in the box and proficiency with both feet has marked him out as a player who can become a complete centre-forward.

United had already shown interest earlier in the year, while Arsenal’s attention appears to have intensified in recent weeks.

Milan and Porto have been tracking him for some time, though the Premier League clubs are currently viewed as the strongest contenders financially.

No formal bids have yet been confirmed, but Elias’s representatives have begun receiving more concrete signals from interested parties.

With the transfer window still open, the Brazilian remains focused on his performances for Shakhtar while European clubs continue to assess whether now is the right moment to secure one of the continent’s most promising young strikerS, or if it’s best to let him develop then move later in the season.

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