Keane sends Amorim huge Man Utd warning as Neville names what ‘clueless’ players are ‘worst in the league’ at

Roy Keane and Gary Neville have both criticised Manchester United following their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Chelsea hit the post in the 14th minute when Noni Madueke should have scored from a corner, but was put off with his header by team-mate Wesley Fofana. Man Utd, meanwhile, almost took the lead just before half time when Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar when connecting with a Bruno Fernandes cross at the back post.

Alejandro Garnacho squandered a good opportunity minutes before Rasmus Hojlund was picked out by Casemiro in the box and drew a foul from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Fernandes stepped up and sent Sanchez the wrong way to put United ahead.

United’s lead only lasted four minutes though as Moises Caicedo – arguably Chelsea’s best player on the day – sent an arrowed volley into the bottom corner after Casemiro had half-cleared a corner.

The home side had chances to win the game, with Garnacho sending a good strike narrowly over the bar and Fernandes snatching at a clear-cut chance of his own.

Lisandro Martinez was lucky to stay on the pitch when he caught Cole Palmer on the knee after the Chelsea playmaker had flicked the ball over his head. VAR decided not to turn his yellow card into a red as he did not make sufficient contact to give Palmer a serious injury.

Ruben Amorim faces several Man Utd problems

On Sky Sports’ coverage of the match, ex-United defender Neville reacted to a failed press from his former side by labelling them ‘clueless’ in this key area of the game.

Neville added that United are the ‘worst team in the league’ at pressing as their forwards and midfielders are so disjointed.

This is just one of several issues that Erik ten Hag’s replacement Ruben Amorim must fix when he arrives at United on November 11.

When asked about the job Amorim is facing and what he will be thinking, Neville’s former United team-mate Keane added: “He should have signed a longer contract. There’s a long way back for this team.

“I know a manager will come in, you hope he’ll get more out of this group, but this is an average United team. All the stats back it up.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get with them. They could have won the game but you’re also thinking there’s a good chance they’re going to lose it. It’s hit and miss.

“It’s not good. I hate using the word… boring seems a bit strong. The lack of conviction in the chances. They seemed to be getting more chances when the game was open.

“But really disappointed, it was so flat. The fans must be disappointed. From the manager’s point of view, this team, they’re way off getting back in the top four and competing.”

Man Utd news: Rivals for Amorim, exciting winger rumour

Meanwhile, the Portuguese press state that two clubs agreed to pay Amorim’s release clause at Sporting CP prior to him signing a contract with United.

It is claimed that West Ham United and Saudi club Al-Nassr were both keen on landing Amorim in the past.

West Ham held talks with the 39-year-old earlier this year as they looked to replace David Moyes, while Al-Nassr were hoping to make a statement by taking him to the Middle East.

But Amorim snubbed the opportunity to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, while he could not agree on a project with West Ham.

Instead, United have paid Sporting Amorim’s full €10m (£8.4m / $10.9m) exit clause, while also sending the Portuguese giants an extra €1m for his backroom staff.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside claim Amorim could look to go big with his first United signing by seriously improving their winger ranks.

Amorim is thought to be a big fan of Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been valued at £90m (€107.2m / $116.7m).

Napoli want to keep the forward, though United could capitalise on an ‘impasse’ in their contract talks.