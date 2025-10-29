Manchester United have been linked with thriving RB Salzburg teenager Kerim Alajbegovic, and TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones feels he could be a potentially exciting signing for a couple of reasons.

United boss Ruben Amorim has spent his transfer windows at the club trying to find players who fit the system. He’s clearly got it right with Bryan Mbeumo, while Matheus Cunha has begun to come good.

The wing-back roles have not quite clicked, though, with Amorim signing Patrick Dorgu failing to make his mark, meaning existing players who have largely played as full-backs or wingers are being deployed out wide.

Now, United are being linked with 18-year-old Salzburg wide man Alajbegovic, and TEAMtalk insider Jones has given his thoughts on the potential move.

“There are new links with Man United to Kerim Alajbegovic and I do actually find his playing profile quite interesting in terms of how he could fit what they are looking for,” he said.

“I wonder if they are considering him as one of their targets as another Amad Diallo-type wing-back. I reported a little while ago that I had heard that was one of the areas they have begun to consider and his traits might fit with what they are looking for, especially if he is versatile.

“I would definitely keep an eye on this one – especially as he is at a Red Bull club as Vivell has already shown he will use his links in that sense.”

Amorim to change winger’s role?

Should Alajbegovic join United to be used as a full-back, he’d be playing a role he’s not too familiar with.

He has only played four times as a less advanced wide man, usually playing on the left or right wings, while he’s played once at right-back.

There are few stats recorded for the Austrian Bundesliga, but in the Europa League this season, compared to other wingers, Alajbegovic ranks within the 89th percentile for wingers, per FBRef.

However, his tackles and interceptions numbers are in the 20s, suggesting he might not have the skillset to play in a more defensive role. His talents are surely better served in the final third, given he’s in the 99th percentile for shots, the 96th for successful take-ons and the 93rd for progressive carries.

But Amad had spent much of his time on the wing prior to this season, and he’s not struggled to adapt to his new role under Amorim.

Amad has two assists to his name, and in the last 365 days compared to wingers in top-five European leagues, he ranks in the 80th percentile for clearances and the 73rd for both tackles and interceptions.

Man Utd round-up: Sancho return?

It had been suggested by a former Aston Villa scout that Jadon Sancho could be sent back to United from his loan if he doesn’t “break through.”

However, a report has stated that will not be the case as the loan doesn’t have a break clause for January.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to have made Eduardo Camavinga their ‘top target.’

It’s stated they are prepared to pay £70million in order to prise him away from Real Madrid.

