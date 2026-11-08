Manchester United are reportedly keeping close tabs on a top AC Milan centre-back to replace Lisandro Martinez, as they look to bolster a struggling backline in the January window.

The Red Devils have conceded 26 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season and sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table heading into Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

And with Martinez, fresh off his criticism of the club’s recruitment team in October and also struggling for form, set to be offloaded in 2027, Man Utd have eyes on potential replacements.

One such option is reported to be Milan star Koni De Winter, with several Premier League clubs tracking the impressive Belgium international.

The 24-year-old central defender has established himself as an important member of Milan’s defensive backline since arriving from Genoa, with United joining the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in monitoring his progress, as per CaughtOffside.

De Winter has showcased plenty of versatility throughout his career, having filled in at right-back and also in a defensive midfield role in the past.

However, he is now firmly established at centre-back and has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season.

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An imposing figure at 6ft 3in, De Winter is tipped to develop into a strong Premier League defender, if given the chance to move to England.

United, though, will face strong competition if Milan decide to cash in on a player who is valued at €25million (£21.4m) on Transfermarkt.

As well as Liverpool and Chelsea, it’s also claimed that Newcastle United, Tottenham, Leeds United and Brentford have sent scouts to watch the Serie A star.

The report does add, however, that De Winter is not actively looking to leave Milan, having only signed in 2025, with the defender remaining a key part of their plans moving forward.

United are expected to keep monitoring his progress, though, in the lead-up to the January window opening, especially if it looks increasingly likely that Martinez is offloaded.

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