Manchester United are ready to make Kenan Yildiz the most expensive Turkish player in history, according to the Italian media, as comments from Giuseppe Rossi, Alessandro Del Piero and Fabio Capello underline why Ruben Amorim and Christopher Vivell are so keen on bringing the attacker to Old Trafford.

Yildiz is one of the best young players in the world, and his performances for Juventus this season have attracted interest from a number of top clubs, including Man Utd, who are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

The 20-year-old Turkey international has operated as a second striker for Juventus and has scored two goals and given four assists in eight matches in all competitions for the Italian giants.

Yildiz, who scored two goals in Turkey’s 6-1 win against Bulgaria in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Saturday, found the back of the net 12 times and provided nine assists in 52 appearances for Juventus in the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal are keen on a swap deal with Juventus for Yildiz, according to Radio Radio in Italy, while Chelsea have already had a bid for the Turkish star rejected.

Man Utd are also determined to sign Yildiz, according to the Italian media, with TuttoJuve reporting that the Red Devils ‘ready to offer €90million (£78.3m, $104.6m)’.

That would make Yildiz the most expensive Turkish footballer in history, with the current record being held by Arda Turan, who cost Barcelona an initial €34m (£29.6m, $39.5m) when he joined from Atletico Madrid back in 2015.

TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric news outlet, has reported that Man Utd consider Yildiz ‘a key player to strengthen their attacking line’, with manager Amorim and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell viewing the attacker as ‘ a strategic investment’.

This particular report follows a similar claim in CaughtOffSide that noted that Man Utd have made Yildiz ‘their big priority for summer 2026’.

Man Utd are reportedly ready to outbid Arsenal and Chelsea in their pursuit of the Turkish gem.

Could Juventus sell Kenan Yildiz to Man Utd?

A sum of €90m (£78.3m, $104.6m) for a 20-year-old would be massive, but Juventus are adamant that they will not sell Yildiz.

The Bianconeri are aware that they have a generational talent in the Turkish ace and are working on a new contract for the 20-year-old.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel on October 1: “I believe that, with his contract expiring in 2029, it’s more of a pressing issue than a matter of urgency – because it’s already a very long contract – but above all, Juve’s desire to give Yildiz what he deserves financially, also to get ahead of the transfer window a little.

“Sometimes renewals are made because they have to be done in terms of timing, so there’s an urgency to renew contracts to avoid surprises.

“In this case, I believe Juve wants to avoid finding themselves in a situation where Yildiz could receive a very large offer from abroad and say, ‘OK, but my salary is low, I’d rather go somewhere else.’

“Yildiz has shown great affection for Juventus so far, not only with his performances but also during the summer.

“If Yildiz had wanted to move to the Premier League, I assure you he could have done so at the start of the transfer window.

“Chelsea have always been very interested, and the Premier League’s interest remains because Yildiz is a fantastic player, so it’s normal to see the attention of the big clubs.

“But Juventus, as I said, is working on a renewal and is optimistic; they want to reach a solution as soon as possible to ward off any other temptation for a champion like Kenan Yildiz.”

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR on October 6: “Damien Comolli only arrived in the summer, but he made a big impact.

“He completed the captures of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, but he is very much looking at keeping hold of their top talents, and there is nobody more important than Yildiz.

“Yildiz looks like a superstar and Juve know that most of Europe’s top clubs would take him at the drop of a hat, but he is now working on a new deal and the hope is he signs and then that shows that he is not on the market anytime soon.”

What Giuseppe Rossi has said about Kenan Yildiz

Juventus’s determination to keep Yildiz at all costs is further underscored by what pundits and former players have been saying about him.

Former Man Utd forward Giuseppe Rossi has backed Yildiz to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Rossi told TuttoMercatoWeb on October 1: “A super Yildiz. The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances.

“I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the good of the team, not just for the applause.

“Juventus is Yildiz plus 10 others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.”

Former Juventus and England manager Fabio Capello has compared Yildiz to Alessandro Del Piero.

Capello wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport in September: “For what he does when he plays, for the position he takes up and where he performs best.

“With the Turk, in some way, you can see Del Piero on the pitch again, even if, of course, we are talking about a different period and a different context.

“Alex had great qualities, including dribbling ability, but for example, he didn’t have the speed that Yildiz has, with and without the ball. They have the same shooting ability, even from outside the box.

“Charisma is a quality they have in common. Del Piero had so much of it, he always did. Yildiz is just starting out, but he’s already showing that he has plenty as well. That’s what allows him to stand out for both club and country.

“When it comes to creativity, they’re on par, but it must be said that creativity is essential, but not enough. It must be matched with quality as well. We all know what Del Piero achieved in his career. Yildiz has only just begun.

“We shouldn’t underestimate another trait they share: they can both strike with either foot.

“Being two-footed, in Del Piero’s football and in today’s game, is an added value that only players with that little something extra possess.

“Del Piero also had great vision, whereas Yildiz, at the moment, seems more inclined towards dribbling and sometimes tends to play more in an individual and personalised way.

“These are different times and different teams, but the ‘Juventinity’ is another of those virtues they both embody. Today’s Juve have in Yildiz a symbolic player.”

Del Piero, a Juventus and Italy legend, himself told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “From what I’ve seen so far, he doesn’t need advice.

“He’s a serious kid who loves to work hard and wants to become a symbol of this club and succeed.

“He’s doing it in the best possible way, in my opinion. Of course, there will be difficult moments, ups and downs, and in those times he’ll need to rely on the right people.

“I just hope he always has the right people around him, those who can tell him what he needs to hear at the right moment.”

