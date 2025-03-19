Manchester United have made initial contact for Kenan Yildiz, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Red Devils ready to make a move for the winger as we reveal Juventus’s stance on a potential exit.

Yildiz is one of the most exciting young players in Europe. The 19-year-old winger has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and has established himself in the Italian club’s first team. The Turkey international has scored six goals and given four assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.

Yildiz has made 22 starts in Serie A and eight starts in the Champions League for the Bianconeri this season, but he has not had a particularly good time in recent weeks, with Juventus head coach Thiago Motta not using the winger regularly.

After Juventus’s elimination from the Champions League, several top clubs have made it known that they are interested in signing the Turkey international winger in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that clubs including Man Utd, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have shown interest in a summer deal for Yildiz.

To date, there are no advanced talks, with the likes of Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool only gathering information and making initial contacts.

However, should the opportunity arise, then all the big clubs in England are ready to make concrete moves for Yildiz, who is valued at €90million (£75.7m, $98m).

TEAMtalk understands that new contacts are expected in the coming weeks to keep the track hot.

Juventus stance on Kenan Yildiz future

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although Juventus consider Yildiz a key player in their team, the Italian giants are willing to cash in on him.

The Serie A club, though, will not sell the Turkey international on the cheap and have set a potential price-tag of around €90million (£75.7m, $98m).

Juventus hold the key to Yildiz’s future, and much will depend on whether the Bianconeri secure a Champions League spot for next season.

A top-four finish would not only provide the financial security to retain Yildiz, but it would also offer the winger the environment he needs to continue his development at the highest level.

However, failure to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition next season could force Juventus to reconsider their stance and potentially cash in on him this summer.

Another factor that would play a major role in Yildiz’s future is Juventus’s managerial situation. With Motta’s position at serious risk, the possible next head coach will play a crucial role in shaping Yildiz’s future.

If the new coach prioritises youth development and guarantees him a key role, then Yildiz – who is very happy in Turin on a personal level – may opt to stay, and this is his preferred option.

Otherwise, especially if Motta was to stay on as the Juventus boss, then he would become a very interesting opportunity for clubs, such as Man Utd.

Latest Man Utd news: Mainoo exit struggles, Hojlund exit

Man Utd are said to be open to selling Kobbie Mainoo this summer, but former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson believes that the Red Devils could struggle to offload him.

The Italian media has reported that Rasmus Hojlund will leave Man Utd, with Napoli interested in signing the striker.

Meanwhile, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, has revealed that Man Utd are active in terms of signing a new striker.

The trusted journalist noted: “Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market. Talks have already begun.

“From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen remain high on their list.”

TIMELINE: Kenan Yildiz’s rapid rise

By Nathan Egerton