Manchester United
Premier League • England
Sources: Man Utd ready to make concrete move for £76m Juventus star after initial contact
Manchester United have made initial contact for Kenan Yildiz, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Red Devils ready to make a move for the winger as we reveal Juventus’s stance on a potential exit.
Yildiz is one of the most exciting young players in Europe. The 19-year-old winger has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and has established himself in the Italian club’s first team. The Turkey international has scored six goals and given four assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.
Yildiz has made 22 starts in Serie A and eight starts in the Champions League for the Bianconeri this season, but he has not had a particularly good time in recent weeks, with Juventus head coach Thiago Motta not using the winger regularly.
After Juventus’s elimination from the Champions League, several top clubs have made it known that they are interested in signing the Turkey international winger in the summer transfer window.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that clubs including Man Utd, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have shown interest in a summer deal for Yildiz.
To date, there are no advanced talks, with the likes of Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool only gathering information and making initial contacts.
However, should the opportunity arise, then all the big clubs in England are ready to make concrete moves for Yildiz, who is valued at €90million (£75.7m, $98m).
TEAMtalk understands that new contacts are expected in the coming weeks to keep the track hot.
HAVE YOU SEEN? 🔴⚫ Man Utd among SIX Prem clubs chasing Sunderland ace as sources reveal star’s transfer stance
Juventus stance on Kenan Yildiz future
Sources have told TEAMtalk that although Juventus consider Yildiz a key player in their team, the Italian giants are willing to cash in on him.
The Serie A club, though, will not sell the Turkey international on the cheap and have set a potential price-tag of around €90million (£75.7m, $98m).
Juventus hold the key to Yildiz’s future, and much will depend on whether the Bianconeri secure a Champions League spot for next season.
A top-four finish would not only provide the financial security to retain Yildiz, but it would also offer the winger the environment he needs to continue his development at the highest level.
However, failure to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition next season could force Juventus to reconsider their stance and potentially cash in on him this summer.
Another factor that would play a major role in Yildiz’s future is Juventus’s managerial situation. With Motta’s position at serious risk, the possible next head coach will play a crucial role in shaping Yildiz’s future.
If the new coach prioritises youth development and guarantees him a key role, then Yildiz – who is very happy in Turin on a personal level – may opt to stay, and this is his preferred option.
Otherwise, especially if Motta was to stay on as the Juventus boss, then he would become a very interesting opportunity for clubs, such as Man Utd.
Latest Man Utd news: Mainoo exit struggles, Hojlund exit
Man Utd are said to be open to selling Kobbie Mainoo this summer, but former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson believes that the Red Devils could struggle to offload him.
The Italian media has reported that Rasmus Hojlund will leave Man Utd, with Napoli interested in signing the striker.
Meanwhile, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, has revealed that Man Utd are active in terms of signing a new striker.
The trusted journalist noted: “Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market. Talks have already begun.
“From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko. Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen remain high on their list.”
TIMELINE: Kenan Yildiz’s rapid rise
- July 2022 – Juventus fought off competition from Barcelona to sign Yildiz on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich.
- December 2022 – After initially playing for the Under-19s, he made his senior debut for Juventus Next Gen in a Serie C game against Virtus Verona.
- August 2023 – He came off the bench to make his Serie A debut for Juventus in a 3-0 win over Udinese.
- October 2023 – The forward made his senior international debut for Turkey, coming off the bench in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia.
- November 2023 – Yildiz scored his first international goal for Turkey in a 3-2 defeat against Germany.
- December 2023 – He scored his first Serie A goal for Juventus in a 2–1 win over Frosinone, making him the club’s youngest foreign goalscorer in Serie A at the age of 18 years and 233 days.
- May 2024 – The 19-year-old won the first major trophy of his career after making a substitute appearance in the 2023/24 Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta.
- July 2024 – He made five appearances for Turkey at Euro 2024 and helped the country reach the quarter-finals.
- August 2024 – Yildiz signed a new contract at Juventus and was given the No 10 shirt, following in the footsteps of Alessandro Del Piero, Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala.
- September 2024 – He marked his Champions League debut with a goal in a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven. The goal made him the youngest-ever goalscorer for Juventus in the Champions League, beating the record set by Del Piero.
- October 2024 – Yildiz came off the bench to score his first Derby d’Italia goals, netting a brace in a 4-4 draw with Inter Milan.
- November 2024 – He scored against Torino to help Juventus win the Turin derby.
- January 2025 – Yildiz scored for Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final, but couldn’t help them avoid defeat.