Key Man Utd star missing for Atalanta clash but trio included in squad

Victor Lindelof will miss Manchester United’s Champions League match against Atalanta through injury, but a trio of stars are included in the squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a 25-man squad for the trip to Italy, where the Sweden centre-back, who played in a back three at Tottenham at the weekend, will not be involved having picked up a knock in training on Monday.

Paul Pogba, who is serving a domestic ban, is included in the group, so too compatriot Anthony Martial.

Former Atalanta winger Amad Diallo is involved after injury.

Real confident over deal for Man Utd star

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are now “far more confident” of securing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer, claims a report in Spain.

Pogba’s deal at Old Trafford expires next summer and talks between the player’s entourage and the club are understood to have taken place. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola insisted recently that he would speak to United over a renewal.

The France international’s good form at the start of the season had sparked stories that he was keen to secure his future at United.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed Pogba was ready to commit to a deal. In an exclusive, he claimed Pogba was ready to sign an extension at Old Trafford that commits the best years of his career to the Red Devils.

Ornstein said there was now a ‘genuine chance’ that Pogba will sign up. He cited the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo as a factor.

Pogba notched seven assists in the first four Premier League games this term. No player in the competition’s history had previously reached that tally in four games at the start of a season.

But things have gone off the boil for the 28-year-old. He has not scored or assisted since September. And he was left out of the starting line-up for the defeat to Liverpool and Champions League game with Atalanta.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went in favour of Fred and Scott McTominay. Reports then surfaced that plundered his future at Old Trafford into doubt.

Firstly, the Express claimed Pogba has “put a stop to all talks over a new contract”. That stems from his selection snub against Liverpool, something The Sun claimed he was “furious” about.

Rudiger also in Real’s sights

And now Marca claim Real Madrid are more confident of signing Pogba than they were even a few months ago.

“Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is no longer seen as a potential issue in a deal being done,” claims the outlet, who suggest Los Blancos are happy to wait to get their hands on Pogba.

Real Madrid’s success with the free-transfer signing of David Alaba has spurred them on to do similar business. And Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is another freebie they have their eye on.

Like Pogba, Rudiger can also start negotiating with overseas clubs from January onwards. And it looks like Real Madrid fancy their chances of snapping up the pair.

