Manchester United and Liverpool are bracing for disappointment over Khephren Thuram, TEAMtalk understands, as he looks set to follow Kenan Yildiz in committing his long‑term future to Juventus despite strong and persistent interest from England.

The two Premier League giants are actively in the market for new midfielders this summer, and Thuram had been high on their radars, but the 24‑year‑old now looks set to remain in Serie A.

Both clubs have been keeping close tabs on Thuram, with United’s admiration stretching back to his emergence at INEOS‑owned Nice, and Liverpool long convinced he could elevate their midfield.

But those hopes are fading fast as Juventus accelerate negotiations and close in on an agreement they believe will keep the midfielder in black and white for years to come.

Thuram has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving in 2024, quickly establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most complete and influential midfielders.

His blend of athleticism, ball‑carrying power and tactical maturity has made him indispensable, and Juve’s hierarchy now view him as a cornerstone of their next cycle.

The Premier League admiration for Thuram has never gone away, but now everything points towards him remaining in Turin for the foreseeable future.

Man Utd, Liverpool set to miss out on France star

Sources indicate Juventus have moved decisively to secure his future, buoyed by Thuram’s growing belief in the club’s long‑term project and the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

The recent renewal of Yildiz – another player coveted across Europe – has only strengthened the sense of momentum inside the Allianz Stadium.

While the last details of the contract are still being finalised, Juventus are increasingly confident of sealing the deal.

If a deal is not completed, then Liverpool and United will be attentive to the situation.

Thuram is a vital player for Juve, having made 32 appearances across all competitions this season, generally playing in defensive midfield, notching two goals and three assists in the process.

He has already chalked up four caps for the France national team, too, and looks set to be involved in the World Cup in North America later this year.

Barring any dramatic twists on the contract front, United and Liverpool will be forced to look elsewhere for a new midfielder this summer.

