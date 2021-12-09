The terms Newcastle are prepared to offer Kieran Trippier have been revealed, with a Manchester United move for the right-back now labouring under two threats.

The Atletico Madrid right-back, 31, had become a serious target for Manchester United over the summer. Diogo Dalot had been linked with a permanent return to AC Milan where he impressed on loan the season before.

Trippier’s arrival would’ve provided Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a more attack-minded option to complement Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But by the time the summer window slammed shut, neither Dalot or Trippier had changed clubs.

Four months on and Man Utd have a new man at the helm. Ralf Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation requires full-backs capable of providing width and a genuine attacking threat.

Dalot fits that bill better than Wan-Bissaka and impressed in Rangnick’s first match in charge versus Crystal Palace.

A belated move for Trippier may no longer be on the agenda if Rangnick places his faith in Dalot. But according to 90min, even if the Red Devils did target Trippier, they would face stiff competition from Newcastle.

The online outlet state Newcastle are prepared to make Trippier the highest paid player in the club’s history in January.

Bumper Trippier terms revealed

The former Spurs full-back will reportedly be offered £150,000-per-week. Despite already being 31, a three-and-a-half-year deal is in the works.

Trippier is stated to be ‘keen’ to return to England and was open to joining Man Utd over the summer. However, whether he would sign up for a relegation dogfight at Newcastle is another matter.

Indeed, the article expresses doubts over the the lure of joining Newcastle – aside from the obvious financial reasons. In their words, Trippier will ‘take some persuading’ to leave the La Liga champions for the Magpies.

Man Utd are understood to be monitoring the situation closely. Everton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also stated to be in the mix.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United favourite Park Ji-sung reckons Tottenham forward Son Heung-min would be a success at Old Trafford.

The former midfielder told Goal: “He has already proven himself in the Premier League and I believe he’s good enough to do very well at United.

“The only minor issue would be he may not get his favourite No.7 shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo is already there!”

Park went on to name check a fellow South Korean who is putting in some impressive performances for an English rival.

“But if I had to pick someone other than Son [for United], I would say either Hwang Hee-chan from Wolves or Mallorca’s Lee Kang-in, who both have good potential as players.”

