Cristiano Ronaldo must be more like a team player under Ralf Rangnick if Manchester United are to climb back up the Premier League, according to one pundit.

United’s new interim manager faces a big task to inspire a turnaround in form for the rest of the season. Following a relatively poor showing so far, they sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Indeed, they are 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and need a strong run of results.

Ronaldo has done his fair share of work up front to win United games in all competitions this term. He inspired Thursday’s 3-2 win over Arsenal. What’s more, he has netted crucial winners in the Champions League.

Despite that, he has faced criticism alongside United’s other attackers for a lack of work off the ball.

Speaking to Goal, Ronaldo’s former Red Devils man Kleberson insisted that the Portugal international must work harder for his colleagues if they are to continue their road to recovery.

“Cristiano Ronaldo can help Manchester United; he’s a leader and he can help the other players as well,” the Brazilian said.

“There was a moment in the Chelsea game when they had a chance late on and Ronaldo tracked the full-back and tried to intercept the Chelsea cross.

“He tries to help Manchester United, but these are tough moments for them. It hasn’t been a great season.

“I understand how frustrated he gets. His reaction is normal for a player who is not starting or is subbed early.

“They’re never going to be happy with that. But Ronaldo is going to have to change the way he plays so that he helps the team more because that is what Manchester United need to get back to the top of the table.”

Rangnick’s first game in charge of United will be Sunday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Rooney backs Rangnick at Man Utd

Another of Ronaldo’s former colleagues, Wayne Rooney – who is now Derby County manager – backed former RB Leipzig boss Rangnick to impress in his new role.

Rooney said: “Definitely the right call for Michael to take the game and Ralf in charge for Sunday.

“Hopefully he does very well. He comes with a good pedigree. Hopefully he can have a big influence on the club.”

As well as taking the coaching job until the end of the season, Rangnick will take a consultancy role at United for two years after that.