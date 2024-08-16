Man Utd knew of Leny Yoro injury BEFORE signing, as £25.5m bid launched for Euros star

Leny Yoro could be followed to Man Utd by a Turkey star

A top Manchester United source has revealed that the club was aware of a Leny Yoro injury issue before completing a deal for the French wonderkid, while separate reports have detailed an offer for a left-back target.

Yoro emerged as a target for a host of top clubs including Man Utd, Liverpool and Real Madrid after breaking through at Lille and establishing himself as a key player in their first team. The centre-back was understood to be holding out for a move to Madrid, but the La Liga titans never matched his price tag.

Madrid did not want to pay more than £50m for Yoro as they thought they would be able to wait 12 months and sign him for free when his Lille contract expired in June 2025.

But that decision proved costly as Man Utd swooped in to capture the 18-year-old first. The Red Devils paid Lille an initial £52million for Yoro, while the move could eventually be worth £59m through add-ons.

Yoro’s spell at Old Trafford has not started well, though. The new signing fractured a bone in his left foot during his second pre-season appearance for Man Utd and will now have to spend three months on the sidelines.

The injury means Yoro will miss important games against the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

According to trusted Man Utd reporter Laurie Whitwell, club chiefs actually knew about the defender’s metatarsal problem before signing him, as the issue was picked up during his medical.

Man Utd went ahead and signed Yoro anyway, as they believed his generational talent outweighed the negatives of any immediate injury.

Man Utd transfers: Updates on Leny Yoro, Ferdi Kadioglu

Man Utd officials think Yoro can become a ‘top player for the next decade’ once he gets back to full fitness and goes on to reach his amazing potential.

However, the fact that Yoro has immediately picked up an injury that was already known does not reflect well on Man Utd chiefs Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged about Man Utd’s bid to sign Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu before Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton are in advanced talks with Fenerbahce for the attacking left-back and have agreed personal terms with his camp.

But on Thursday, it was claimed that Man Utd have come in with a last-ditch attempt to beat Brighton in the race for Kadioglu’s services.

The latest reports in Turkey have now outlined the exact money on offer. Brighton started the bidding with a total €35m (£29.8m) package, though a significant amount of this fee is made up through add-ons, which has seen Fenerbahce hesitate.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have offered €30m (£25.5m). While this bid is clearly smaller, it includes a much bigger initial sum, which has given Fenerbahce some serious thinking to do.

Erik ten Hag has already explained that Noussair Mazraoui can cover at left-back amid concerns over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. But that is not a long-term solution, and the signing of a player like Kadioglu would help Man Utd to end their left-back problems.

