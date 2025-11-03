Kobbie Mainoo’s January exit from Manchester United has edged closer to reality, with Napoli aggressively pushing a loan proposal that could finally crack Ruben Amorim’s resolve, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources confirm the Serie A leaders are prepared to cover the 20-year-old’s £45,000-a-week wages in full and insert a purchase option – terms designed to tempt Old Trafford into releasing their academy jewel mid-season.

Amorim has repeatedly insisted Mainoo remains “essential depth,” refusing to sanction any departure without a direct replacement. Yet Napoli’s persistence has shifted the dynamic: club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has personally consulted the recruitment team at Napoli on how Mainoo would slot into Antonio Conte’s high-pressing midfield.

The club’s success with Scott McTominay has pushed them to pursue another United outcast, as they believe they can achieve similar success as they’ve had with the Scotsman.

For Mainoo, the potential move represents salvation. Just 228 minutes across eight appearances this term have left the England international fearing World Cup oblivion under Thomas Tuchel.

A temporary switch to the Scudetto holders – where he would reunite with McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund – offers guaranteed starts and Champions League exposure ahead of the 2026 tournament.

United’s hierarchy now face a pivotal choice. Reject Napoli and risk alienating a prodigy already exploring his options, or accept and unlock funds for Amorim’s midfield overhaul…

Man Utd plan for Kobbie Mainoo exit emerges

Internal talks have accelerated, at United, as they consider which stars to bring in to spearhead their midfield revamp, should Mainoo leave.

Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson atop the incoming shortlist.

One senior source exclusively told TEAMtalk: “If Kobbie goes, the door swings open for a new arrival – Ruben won’t lose a body without gaining one.”

This marks a significant U-turn for United, because, as mentioned, Amorim has been very reluctant to allow any of his players to leave on loan in January.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester City continue to monitor Mainoo, but Napoli’s wage pledge and option clause have vaulted them to pole position.

As the January window nears, Mainoo’s camp is in “advanced discussions” with Napoli, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

A deal once deemed impossible suddenly looks alive – provided United are 100% certain they can secure a replacement first.

Latest Man Utd news: Amad ‘dilemma’ / Rashford, Barcelona issue emerges

Meanwhile, reports have highlighted the ‘dilemma’ Amorim faces with Amad Diallo, over which position is best to play him in.

Following the additions of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Amad has increasingly been used as a wing-back, though some have suggested he’d be better off higher up the pitch.

In other news, Barcelona have reportedly opened early ‘talks’ with United over the future of Marcus Rashford.

The Catalans are leaning towards triggering their option to buy clause as part of their loan agreement with the Red Devils, but one big hurdle still remains to his permanent signing.

