Man Utd star close to triggering double-your-money pay rise without even having to sign new contract

Manchester United are about to double the salary of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo but will not extend the length of his contract in the process, a report has revealed.

Mainoo has been a rare bright spark for a struggling Man Utd side in recent weeks. The academy graduate made an impression on Erik ten Hag in pre-season and after recovering from a recent ankle injury has begun making a name for himself in the first team.

Ten Hag has selected Mainoo as a starter in Man Utd’s past two Premier League matches, and gave him a substitute appearance in the Champions League in between.

Mainoo’s emergence will benefit him financially, since the Daily Star on Sunday is reporting that he will trigger a clause in his contract that will double the amount of money he earns.

According to the report, Mainoo’s contract includes a clause that will increase his wages from £10,000 per week to £20,000 per week once he becomes enough of a regular presence in their first team.

It is stated that Mainoo – who now has six senior appearances to his name – is close to the threshold required to upgrade his earnings.

The change to his salary will not affect the length of his contract, so Man Utd will still have him tied down until 2027, with the option of an extra year, thanks to an agreement he signed back in February.

In the time that follows, should all go to plan, Mainoo could continue his development and become even more important, unless Man Utd decide to invest further in his position with more senior players.

Only time will tell what happens in that regard, but for now, Mainoo is due to get the recognition he deserves within his deal at Old Trafford.

Mainoo among most exciting Man Utd prospects

Still only 18 years old, the Stockport-born starlet has also been playing for Man Utd’s under-19s in the UEFA Youth League this season.

He is yet to complete 90 minutes of a match in the first team, but has been rising in Ten Hag’s estimations.

On Saturday, when Man Utd lost to Newcastle, Mainoo started alongside Scott McTominay at the base of midfield, despite summer signing Sofyan Amrabat being available on the bench.

It was a similar situation six days before in the win over Everton, in which Mainoo earned exemplary praise from Gary Neville.

On both occasions, the more experienced Amrabat eventually came on as a substitute for Mainoo, but only in the latter stages.

Mainoo has taken his chance while Casemiro has been out with a knock, but may well continue to earn chances within a fully fit Man Utd squad.

