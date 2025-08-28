A European giant is reportedly preparing to speak to Manchester United about a move for Kobbie Mainoo, in what could end up being a double deal.

Mainoo‘s standing at United has taken a dip of late. He played no part in the first two Premier League games of the season, before his first action came in the embarrassing League Cup loss against Grimsby.

Ruben Amorim has implied there will be more to come from the young midfielder, but reports have suggested he could be on his way out.

TEAMtalk is aware there are a number of Premier League clubs tracking him, with other sites reporting there are more.

And now, the Daily Mail suggests a European giant could come in with an offer for Mainoo.

They report Napoli are keen on the transfer, and will speak to United about the potential snare.

That is amid their negotiations for United striker Rasmus Hojlund, which appear to be progressing well.

Trio could link up at Napoli

Indeed, Napoli are reportedly set to pay a €5million (£4.3m) fee to sign Hojlund on loan, with the potential of a permanent €40million (£34.5m) transfer, which the Italian club could be obliged to if certain conditions are met.

Should Mainoo – who is said to be open to leaving United – and Hojlund join Napoli, they’d join up with former United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scot won the Serie A title and the league’s MVP award in his first season there last term. It could be a big development for Mainoo, especially, to join up with McTominay, with whom he shared the midfield at United on 28 occasions.

United appear to be looking to a future without the England international.

TEAMtalk is aware that Angelo Stiller has been identified as a potential replacement for Mainoo, though sources state he’s likely to resist any offers to leave Stuttgart this summer.

Man Utd round-up: Goalkeeper signing coming

After Andre Onana’s calamitous performance against Grimsby, it’s been reported that United are closing in on the signing of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, with a “full agreement” reached.

That follows the same information reported by TEAMtalk a few days prior.

Meanwhile, journalist Craig Hope has referred to United manager Amorim as “weak.”

He stated the manager’s decision to sit in the dugout and not watch his players take their penalties against Grimsby was a bad look.

