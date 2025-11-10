Napoli’s determination to sign Kobbie Mainoo on loan has reached fever pitch, with sources confirming the 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder is open to the move and the Red Devils are ready to green-light an exit, on one condition.

The Serie A frontrunners, managed by Antonio Conte, see Mainoo as the final piece in their Scudetto and Champions League puzzle, and are willing to meet Man Utd‘s financial demands to make it happen.

Sources close to Mainoo reveal the England international is increasingly receptive to a January switch to Naples.

While he would ideally stay in the Premier League, the recent success of British talents in Italy – Scott McTominay’s seamless integration at Napoli and Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s resurgence at AC Milan – has piqued his interest.

“Kobbie sees the pathway,” one insider said. “Regular football in a title race and Europe is exactly what he needs for the World Cup.”

Napoli’s proposal remains unchanged: a straight loan with an option to buy, covering Mainoo’s full weekly wages. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has green-lit the deal, viewing the teenager as a long-term successor to Stanislav Lobotka.

Conte has personally assured Mainoo of a starring role alongside McTominay and Billy Gilmour in a dynamic, high-pressing midfield. Napoli would also be keen on a loan with an option to buy, but sources say a permanent move in January is not something on United’s radar.

Man Utd stance remains clear

At Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim’s stance is clear: Mainoo leaves only if a replacement arrives first.

The Portuguese coach refuses to weaken his squad mid-season. Indeed, United have plans to add to their midfield and interest in a number of profiles, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, with a senior source stating: “Ruben won’t sanction Kobbie’s exit unless the depth is maintained. A new body in, then the door opens.”

With Tottenham, Newcastle, and Manchester City still monitoring Mainoo, Napoli hold the edge.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, Mainoo’s camp is now in “positive dialogue” with the Partenopei.

And, if United secure their target, January could see the prodigy swap Manchester for the passion of Naples – reviving his career and England hopes in one bold move.

