The chances of Kobbie Mainoo leaving Manchester United are increasing as the midfielder is unhappy with the contract terms on offer, while David Ornstein has confirmed the star could be put up for sale in the future.

Mainoo was a revelation for Man Utd last season, breaking into the first team and going on to shine while making 33 appearances in all competitions. United had a turbulent season under former boss Erik ten Hag but Mainoo was one of the bright sparks and this saw him force his way into the England squad, too.

The 19-year-old had a difficult first half of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury and underwhelming form, but he looked almost back to his best during the recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte stifled a Liverpool midfield which has largely run rampant over the past few months.

Despite Mainoo being a local lad and a fan favourite, there is growing speculation about him leaving United.

Trusted Athletic reporters Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell have confirmed that United would ‘reluctantly consider selling’ homegrown stars such as Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho if ‘suitable offers’ came in.

United are not actively looking to sell the pair, though they are realistic about their tricky financial situation. The likes of Mainoo and Garnacho could generate pure profit for the club, which would help them meet PSR rules.

Mainoo and Garnacho were previously regarded as ‘untouchable’, but that is no longer the case, as with most of the squad.

Leny Yoro and Amad Diallo are two of the players who are considered untransferable, with that list dwindling.

Chelsea keen on Mainoo amid contract uncertainty

The Manchester Evening News, meanwhile, report that United have offered Mainoo a new deal. However, he is ‘unhappy’ with the terms on offer and will hold out for a better contract.

Mainoo will want a big pay rise on his £20,000-a-week wages to reflect his standing as one of the most exciting players in the squad. It is now up to United to meet – or at least get close to – those demands.

Chelsea will be watching the situation closely. It emerged on Tuesday that Chelsea are the leading contenders to snap Mainoo up, should he become available for transfer.

On Monday, Ornstein hinted that Mainoo could follow another academy graduate, Marcus Rashford, out of United as there has been no progress over his new deal. Ornstein has now confirmed that Mainoo’s exit is a possibility, with United at growing risk of losing him.

Man Utd transfers: Left-back moves edges closer; Antony rejects exit route

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands United are in the driving seat to make Milos Kerkez their new left wing-back, with Liverpool having cooled their interest in him.

United are long-term admirers of the Bournemouth star, having tracked him since before Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrived, and they are now poised to make a move.

Bournemouth want at least £40million before selling Kerkez during the January transfer window.

While Kerkez could soon join Ruben Amorim’s squad, Antony is at risk of being axed.

Antony’s agent is currently fielding offers for the winger, with Greek giants Olympiacos having emerged as one option.

But Fabrizio Romano states that this deal is unlikely as Antony would rather move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

