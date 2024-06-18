Kobbie Mainoo gives his verdict on Man Utd taking the plunge with Ten Hag again

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has given his verdict on the club deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag again for at least another season.

The Dutchman had looked like he was coming to the end of his tenure after a disastrous Premier League campaign that saw them finish way down in eighth spot.

However, the manner of the FA Cup final win over neighbours Manchester City, allied to the fact that the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino turned down the chance to take the Old Trafford reins, meant Ten Hag remained in his post.

Indeed, the incredible reason why Tuchel backed away from the job has been revealed as Ten Hag now enters the final year of his contract. There are reports, however, that talks over an extension to his deal are planned.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Mainoo, meanwhile, established himself as a key part of United’s midfield this season under the Dutchman and the 19-year-old insists he is thankful for Ten Hag’s trust.

When asked for his verdict on United’s decision to keep Ten Hag, the England star replied: “Happy to be building with him.

“He’s already got two trophies, hopefully there’s more to come.

“It’s nice to have that peace of mind that we know what manager we’re going back to in the new season.

“I’m so grateful for him that he put so much trust in me and belief in me to play in the team. Yeah, I can’t thank him enough.”

Mainoo ready to step up for England

Mainoo was also asked for his verdict on Wayne Rooney’s suggestion that he should start in England’s midfield, if they book their place in the knockout stages with a win over Denmark on Thursday.

He added: “I’m always ready to play, whether that’s off the bench or starting.

“But obviously there’s other great midfielders in the squad as you know in the Premier League and also in La Liga like Jude [Bellingham].

“I’m just trying to train hard and be ready when I’m chosen.”

READ MORE: Man Utd consider shock transfer U-turn as Euro giants eye ambitious double raid