Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly handed Manchester United a ‘play me or let me leave’ ultimatum amid new details of a move he agreed to make earlier this summer, while sources have told TEAMtalk why the Red Devils remain fully committed to the player and are backing him to revive his career at Old Trafford.

The midfielder hit the headlines in the final week of the transfer window when he made it clear he wanted to leave Old Trafford, having become frustrated at his bit-part role under Ruben Amorim. And while Manchester United managed to retain his services, having blocked his efforts to leave, the request highlighted a downturn in the player’s fortunes ever since the Portuguese coach replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm.

Mainoo burst onto the scene some 18 months prior with some scintillating displays in the United midfield, and, having scored a decisive goal in the FA Cup final, he also became a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s England side that reached the final of Euro 2024.

However, with Amorim quickly implementing his 3-4-2-1 formation at United, Mainoo suddenly found himself out in the cold, and the forward-thinking midfielder finds himself largely unsuited to the United manager’s style.

And with the player fearful of losing his place in the national side ahead of the 2026 World Cup, he asked United to let him depart temporarily.

Now ESPN reports that a move to Napoli had all been fully agreed, with Mainoo keen to make a temporary switch to join the Serie A champions and form a midfield trio alongside his former teammate Scott McTominay and another summer recruit, Kevin De Bruyne.

The report adds, though, that the transfer could be resurrected in the winter window if Mainoo doesn’t earn more regular playing time before then, with the player’s absence from Thomas Tuchel’s most recent squad underlining to him why he will likely need to move to resurrect his career.

Mainoo feels frustrated by his lack of involvement under Amorim, having only started 12 of the Portuguese’s 30 Premier League matches in charge so far.

And with Amorim confirming Mainoo is effectively in direct competition with captain Bruno Fernandes for minutes on the pitch, the midfielder is ready to try and force through the move in January if his situation does not improve.

“He’s (Mainoo) fighting for the position now with Bruno, and I changed two midfielders,” Amorim said after the 1-1 draw at Fulham last month.

“I let Mason Mount [play] there because we want to score a goal, and when I changed, I felt the team needed to return to one holding midfielder near Bruno.

“So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno, as [it] should be at Manchester United. [Sometimes] he’s going to play with Bruno, but at the moment he’s fighting in training with Bruno for the position.”

Despite being an unused substitute in United’s first two Premier League games of the season, he started the Carabao Cup clash at Grimsby and also came off the bench in the 3-2 win over Burnley last time out.

Indeed, the club’s current stance is that they still do not want to let Mainoo leave, with sources informing reporter Dean Jones that the 20-year-old has their full support to revive his career at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, sources insist they are open to a new agreement with the midfielder if he can fully embrace the challenge of becoming an important first-team player.

Mainoo is one of the lower earners at the club – collecting around £30,000 a week – and he is at the stage of his career where he and his representatives feel the need to kick on.

They are not convinced, though, that Amorim has a vision of him being a first-team regular starter, though we’ve been informed that Mainoo has agreed to knuckle down and do all he can to impress the boss in the upcoming weeks and months.

Furthermore, sources state Amorim is willing to give him opportunities and that he remains part of their long-term plans at Old Trafford.

