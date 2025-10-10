Manchester United’s promising young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is mulling over a loan switch in the January transfer window to secure more regular playing time, and TEAMtalk understands that three Premier League sides hold concrete interest in signing him.

Sources close to the player indicate that the 20-year-old is growing increasingly anxious about his prospects for the 2026 World Cup, fearing that limited minutes at Old Trafford could jeopardize his spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Mainoo, who burst onto the scene with impressive performances during United’s injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign, has found opportunities harder to come by this season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite his undeniable talent – highlighted by his composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate play from deep – the Red Devils’ midfield depth has pushed him to the fringes.

With the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and the likes of Mason Mount vying for places, Mainoo has started just a handful of games, prompting concerns over his development.

According to insiders, Mainoo remains loyal to United but is pragmatic about his international ambitions.

“He’s fully committed to the club, but the World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” one source revealed. “Without consistent action, he risks being overlooked for England, especially with emerging talents like Adam Wharton and Morgan Rogers pushing for inclusion…”

Man City in the mix to sign Kobbie Mainoo

While Mainoo is acutely aware of his need for playing time, the same sources express doubt over United’s willingness to sanction a loan.

The team’s ongoing midfield injury woes and lack of reliable backups mean Amorim might view Mainoo as essential cover, potentially vetoing any exit request despite the player’s frustrations.

Adding fuel to the speculation, several Premier League heavyweights have shown keen interest in acquiring Mainoo on a temporary basis.

Newcastle, seeking to bolster their engine room amid a push for European spots, see him as a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s high-energy system.

Tottenham Hotspur, under Thomas Frank, are also circling, drawn to his versatility and Premier League experience.

Most intriguingly, Manchester City – United’s crosstown rivals – are in the mix.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on September 17 that Pep Guardiola admires Mainoo’s technical prowess, and we understand a loan is viewed as a low-risk way to integrate him into their star-studded setup.

If a move materializes, it could provide Mainoo with the platform to shine and reignite his England hopes ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

For United, though, letting go – even temporarily – risks exposing their vulnerabilities further. As the January window approaches, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see if Mainoo’s plea for game time falls on deaf ears or sparks a pivotal transfer domino.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia will ‘100%’ leave United at the end of the season when his contract expires, with no chance on an extension, per reports.

The Dutch left-back is setting a good example in training and hasn’t downed tools, but he has no chance of changing Amorim’s mind, it is claimed, following a disappointing loan stint with PSV Eindhoven last season.

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that United are expected to take an attacking mindset into their search for a new wing-back.

The position – likely to be on the right side – is expected to be one of the next areas the club’s recruitment team will focus on.