Man Utd controversy erupts over helpless star amid ‘rapturous applause’ from fans as INEOS consider transfer U-turn

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to be under scrutiny in the aftermath of the draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford because of the bold antics pulled off by a family member.

Mainoo is not having the best of times at Man Utd at the moment, with the midfielder continuously overlooked by manager Ruben Amorim for a place in the starting line-up. The 20-year-old has not made a single start in the Premier League for the Red Devils so far this season, with all 11 of his appearances in the league coming as a substitute.

The youngster’s latest substitute appearance for Man Utd came against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night.

Amorim brought Mainoo on in the 61st minute for fellow midfielder Casemiro, with the match eventually ending in a 4-4 draw.

According to BBC Sport, ‘Mainoo was introduced to rapturous applause’, with the Man Utd and England international midfielder getting ‘his third-longest runout in a Premier League match this season, taking his minutes for the campaign to 302’.

The Manchester Evening News gave Mainoo 6 out of 10 in their Player Ratings and noted: ‘Got half an hour and showed some quality in a chaotic game.’

Fox Sports marked Mainoo’s performance 7 out of 10 and observed: ‘Got a hero’s reception when he came on and was energised by it, playing some key passes around the final third.’

However, there was controversy, with Mainoo’s half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wearing a ‘free Kobbie Mainoo’ T-shirt during the match.

BBC Sport has reported that it is ‘a move that risks making a delicate situation even more fraught’.

READ NEXT: €40m Man Utd forward responds after Leeds ‘enquire’ about January transfer

What’s happening between Man Utd and Kobbie Mainoo?

Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on a loan deal in the summer of 2025.

With a place in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals at stake, Mainoo wanted/wants to play regular first-team football.

Although Man Utd convinced the youngster to stay at Old Trafford, the situation has not changed.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim views Mainoo as an alternative to Bruno Fernandes in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Fernandes is one of the best players for Man Utd and has been in good form this season, meaning that Mainoo is helpless.

Mainoo has come through the Man Utd academy and would love to star week in and week out for the club, but the youngster also needs to consider his own career.

TEAMtalk understands that Mainoo wants to leave Man Utd on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that while Man Utd had previously wanted to keep Mainoo, INEOS’s stance on Mainoo is now softening.

Napoli are leading the race for Mainoo and are ready to make an offer when the transfer window opens in January.

Man Utd’s plan is to bring in a new midfielder, which would enable them to sanction a loan exit for Mainoo.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: New Yaya Toure, Conor Gallagher plan

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd are in talks to sign the new Yaya Toure, but there is interest from Manchester City.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has named the Mali international midfielder that Man Utd are considering bidding for in the January transfer window.

And finally, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has told us Man Utd’s plan regarding Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.