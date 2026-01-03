Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has privately told his bosses about letting Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee leave in the January transfer window.

As Man Utd continue to challenge for the Premier League top four this season, neither Mainoo nor Zirkzee is playing a particularly major role. Mainoo has not made a single start in the league under Amorim this campaign, while Zirkzee has started just four Premier League games.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Mainoo wants to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window for regular playing time in the second half of the season.

The midfielder wants to be part of the England squad for the World Cup finals in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Mainoo has ‘lost belief in the current set-up’ and ‘does not believe the boss trusts him’. Despite this, Man Utd want him to stay.

Zirkzee has already his ‘full approval’ to a move to AS Roma, according to the Italian media, with the Dutch forward having become fed up at the lack of playing time under Amorim, and we understand that Man Utd are open to an exit.

Jones reported on December 29 that while Man Utd are ready to let Zirkzee leave on loan, it is not clear when they will sanction an exit, given that Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Transfer guru Romano has brought an update on the situation of Mainoo and Zirkzee.

The trusted journalist has revealed that Amorim has privately made it clear to Man Utd co-owners Ineos, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, that if Mainoo or Zirkzee leave, then he wants a replacement signed.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today, an important statement by Ruben Amorim in press conference because he said on Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, who are targets for Napoli, Mainoo, and Zirkzee for Roma, Amorim said as of today, no player came here to my office and asked to leave the club.

“So, at the moment, Ruben Amorim maintains his position. He doesn’t want anyone to leave the club, unless United make sure they have a replacement.

“So, this remains the position of the manager and he’s very clear also with the management of Manchester United.

“If any player should leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, he wants a replacement.

“No player should leave Manchester United without a replacement. This is the message, public but also private in internal conversations sent by Ruben Amorim, clearly sent by Ruben Amorim.

“So, at this stage, guys, we have to wait, we have to see if they can find solutions, and let’s see and let’s follow the case, but that’s the story as of today.

“And Ruben Amorim has been quite clear, so this is going to be an important one to follow.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Semenyo failure, Liverpool competition

Meanwhile, a journalist has revealed why Man Utd failed to sign Antoine Semenyo in the summer of 2025, with the Ghana international winger now set to join Manchester City from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool and Manchester United are competing for a Championship winger.

And finally, we understand that Man Utd are back in the race for a Brazilian star.