Reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are ‘one step away’ from completing the signing of Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United on transfer deadline day – but the possible move has been deflated by three top sources and with the Red Devils making their final decision clear to the England midfielder.

The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since Ruben Amorim took charge, with the Portuguese struggling to accommodate the midfielder in his 3-4-2-1 formation. Having been a regular under Erik ten Hag, Mainoo now finds himself effectively down to fourth choice at Old Trafford, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte all ahead of him in Manchester United pecking order.

With a World Cup on the horizon at the end of the campaign and with the Stockport-born star left out of Thomas Tuchel’s recently-named Three Lions squad, Mainoo has made a request to leave Old Trafford, albeit on a loan basis only.

And while INEOS are in no position to refuse the sale of any Red Devils star, the club has been quite clear in their desire not to allow Mainoo to depart the club on loan and weaken a position Amorim already feels somewhat exposed in.

Despite that, several sides have been linked with his signature in recent days, with Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Lyon all credited with an interest.

Taking those reports on a step further, Spanish website Defensa Central claim that Real Madrid are now ‘one step away from signing’ the Man Utd midfielder before the 7pm deadline.

Their report states Xabi Alonso’s side are ‘willing to take on Mainoo on loan’ and the United star ‘would be delighted to wear the Real Madrid shirt and play at the Santiago Bernabeu’.

It adds: ‘The summer transfer window is about to close, and Kobbie Mainoo continues to pressure Manchester United to let him go out on loan to a team where he’ll have real opportunities and can continue to develop as a player.’

Despite those suggestions, Fabrizio Romano, Simon Stone and Ciro Venerato are all adamant in their claims that Mainoo will not be allowed to leave on deadline day.

Man Utd take firm stance on Kobbie Mainoo exit

Per Romano, writing on X, he states that the first-team door could swing back open again for Mainoo in the coming weeks.

‘Manchester United keep blocking Kobbie Mainoo’s exit on loan, especially after Cunha and Mount injuries. Mainoo insists to go, play and develop, but MUFC want to keep him.’

BBC Sport reporter, Stone, also revealed Mainoo is likely to see efforts to leave on loan blocked, stating it is now growing increasingly ‘unlikely’ that Mainoo will leave Old Trafford before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.’

Stone adds: ‘Sources close to Mainoo understand the potential for a deal is slim. Numerous clubs are interested in Mainoo, with a switch to Serie A thought to be the easiest to complete at this late stage in the window.’

Of those mentioned, it is Napoli who appear at the forefront of the thinking.

However, with their business set to close upon the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from United, journalist Venerato has also shut down the prospects of the 10-cap England star leaving.

Speaking to TV station, TG3, Venerato stated: “Today, Hojlund underwent a medical with obviously positive results: Napoli’s transfer window should now be closed.

“There’s been a lot of talk, especially in England, about Mainoo, but Manchester United has no intention of letting him go, not even on loan.”

He added: “Napoli, where this option were possible, has no intention of developing the player from another club but would only sign him permanently with a conditional obligation. Therefore, he won’t arrive, just as Brescianini won’t.”

Man Utd pick between Lammens and Martinez; talks on to sell trio

Meanwhile, United have picked their preferred option between Senne Lammens and Emi Martinez, with David Ornstein providing all the details of the impending beat-the-deadline deal.

Off the back of that deal, United are reported to be in talks to sell BOTH Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, with Galatasaray in talks over the pair, and amid claims a number of Red Devils’ stars have forced Amorim to sign an upgrade after a brutal show of no-faith.

Romano has also given the ‘Here we go’ for Jadon Sancho to join Aston Villa on a season’s loan, where he could be joined by a Liverpool star.

And finally, United have finally struck an agreement with Real Betis to sell Antony, with the long-running saga aided by TWO major sacrifices in the Red Devils’ favour, helping the Brazil winger land his dream move.

Mainoo’s dwindling game time under Ruben Amorim