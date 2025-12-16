TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester United have informed Kobbie Mainoo that he will NOT be sold in January, but there are signs that his relationship with the club is becoming strained, amid interest from several top sides.

The 20-year-old’s plight is garnering a huge amount of attention, as he came off the bench once more in their 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday.

The game saw his half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wear a ‘free Kobbie Mainoo’ T-shirt at the stadium, and that caused a real stir on social media.

The reaction may well have been to the news that was made clear to his camp over the weekend that Mainoo will not be sold in January.

We can reveal that director of football Jason Wilcox has conveyed the club’s stance to the player and his camp after a meeting in the past week. There are still those within United’s hierarchy who believe Mainoo has a long-term future at the club.

As we have reported throughout the last few months, a host of clubs are keen to take Mainoo in January as he is desperate to play – he has yet to start a league game this term.

Napoli, Bayern Munich and a host of Premier League clubs are linked, but United are not entertaining offers…

Man Utd make Mainoo call but contract situation in limbo

As it stands United have told Mainoo, whose current deal runs until 2027 but with an option to extend to 2028, that they will assess his situation at the end of the season.

That also does not mean Mainoo is getting a new deal – something he has wanted since before he scored the winner in the FA Cup final in 2024. Talks had been close to finalising terms, but since Amorim’s arrival, they have been shelved.

Mainoo is currently one of the lowest-paid members of United’s first team and has been left shocked by the way the club have handled his situation.

We can confirm that United have not completely ruled out the prospect of a loan move, but sources have confirmed that it is ‘unlikely’ at this point unless they manage to bring in another midfield player in January, and even then, it is not certain they would sanction a move.

Whilst not in Amorim’s immediate plans, the Portuguese is adamant he does not want his squad weakened in the January window, and this is a reason why the club are also not keen on allowing Joshua Zirkzee to depart.

The Dutchman, like Mainoo, has been the subject of a huge amount of interest, but United are not do not see an exit for him as the best way forward.

Meanwhile, United have received a boost as we understand Mason Greenwood’s value has skyrocketed to £100m, and with the Red Devils having a hefty sell-on clause in his deal, they will benefit greatly from any future transfer.

Greenwood is unlikely to leave Marseille in January but Barcelona are among several top sides plotting a future move for the in-form forward.

In other news, transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reports that United have opened talks over a potential move for Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulai.

The 19-year-old is an exciting talent and has been compared to a young Yaya Toure. Manchester City are also in the race and very keen to bring him to the Etihad.

