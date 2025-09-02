Man Utd plan for Kobbie Mainoo revealed after star fails with summer exit – sources

Manchester United insist Kobbie Mainoo has their full support to revive his career at Old Trafford, despite the midfielder trying to engineer a move away from the club in the closing days of the window, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Mainoo requested a loan transfer last week after becoming frustrated with his bit-part role at the club. It was expected Man Utd would become open to the idea but they pushed back and made it clear he would not be leaving.

Mainoo will assess his situation again ahead of the January transfer window but United hope he has signed a new contract by that point.

Sources insist they are open to a new agreement with the player if he can fully embrace the challenge of becoming an important first-team player.

Mainoo is one of the lower earners at the club – collecting around £30,000 a week – and he is at the stage of his career where he and his representatives feel the need to kick on.

They are not convinced that Ruben Amorim has a vision of him being a first-team regular starter but Mainoo has agreed to knuckle down and impress the boss.

However, sources state Amorim is going to give him good opportunities and that there is a long-term plan that still involves him.

Mainoo’s camp reportedly fielded 10-15 enquiries for the midfielder, who has been linked with clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Tottenham made contact to see if a deal for Mainoo could be struck.

Kobbie Mainoo worried about World Cup chances

Mainoo was looking to join a new club amid concerns Amorim prefers other midfielders, particularly Bruno Fernandes.

Mainoo feels he needs regular starts to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

But United were worried they would be weakening their midfield but letting Mainoo go, while such a transfer could have also improved a Premier League rival.

It is now up to the 20-year-old to try and force his way into United’s starting eleven, though Amorim must also play a role and hand him more game time.

Late flurry of Man Utd deals

While Mainoo did not move on deadline day, United were involved in several other deals.

They managed to offload striker Rasmus Hojlund, and you can find out all the details here.

Brazilian winger Antony is another player who left, re-joining Real Betis on a permanent transfer.

United did manage to complete one new signing before the 7pm deadline, with Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens arriving from Royal Antwerp for £18million.

