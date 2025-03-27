Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo wants to stay at Old Trafford, with a report revealing what the Old Trafford chiefs plan to do with him.

Mainoo has come through the Man Utd youth academy and has established himself in the first team. The England international midfielder has scored six goals and given two assists in 60 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career and has scored one goal and provided one assist in 25 matches for the club this campaign.

Earlier this month, a report in The Guardian claimed that Mainoo will reject a new contract offer from Man Utd.

The report revealed that the teenager was planning to move abroad, with Man Utd willing to sell him for £70million.

‘Mainoo earns about £20,000 a week and his representatives want to improve his wages to reflect his role in the team,’ noted The Guardian.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 10 that Chelsea are interested in a summer deal for Mainoo and will be in pole position should Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim decide to offload him at the end of the season.

It seems that Mainoo has completely changed his mind about his future at Old Trafford and is now ready to stay at the Premier League club.

According to TBR, Mainoo’s camp is insisting that the midfielder is ready to commit his long-term future to Man Utd.

The report has revealed that Mainoo’s agents are happy with how talks are progressing over a new deal.

However, ‘Mainoo’s camp were annoyed by leaks about what a new deal could look like in terms of the player’s weekly salary’, according to the report.

Man Utd stance on Kobbie Mainoo future

TBR has revealed that Man Utd are keen for Mainoo to stay and are pleased with how talks over a new deal are going on.

The Premier League giants are confident that the midfielder will commit his long-term future and extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself revealed this month that he would not sell either Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho.

Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: “No no. We won’t be selling players because of the state we are in financially.

“The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation. That’s how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That’s all.”

Amorim has also previously praised the Man Utd midfielder and made it clear that he wants to work with him.

The Man Utd boss said earlier this year: “We need time to understand the players, he was struggling a lot defending as a midfielder, now more as a 10 you can feel that he was so free playing the ball near the box.

“[His play] near the box is really good, the small connections so we need time to work with our players to understand what is their best position.”

Man Utd are in talks over Jeremie Frimpong and Oumar Solet, according to a report.

Man Utd are in talks over Jeremie Frimpong and Oumar Solet, according to a report.

While the Red Devils are said to have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Frimpong’s camp, the Premier League club are reported to have tested the waters in regard to a move for Udinese centre-back Solet.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man Utd are facing competition from Nottingham Forest for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

A report has claimed that Man Utd are also keen on a summer deal for Sunderland ace Chris Rigg.

