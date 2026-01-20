Kobbie Mainoo has made it clear he’s more than happy to remain at Manchester United following a whirlwind few weeks at Old Trafford that saw Ruben Amorim depart and Michael Carrick take the reins, sources confirm.

The 20-year-old midfielder had been the subject of intense transfer speculation during Amorim’s tenure after a much-publicised fall from grace that left Manchester United supporters and former players exasperate.

During that time, Mainoo went from being an England player to a United reserve who had not started a league game all season.

Mainoo and his camp had made it clear he wanted to leave in January, ideally on loan, as he always had the desire to remain a United player. Italian giants Napoli led the way and wanted him, although a host of clubs enquired.

United insisted even under Amorim that he could not leave due to squad numbers, rather than because he was going to see any increased game time.

However, Amorim’s exit has put those rumours to bed, and Mainoo now looks set to play a central role under Carrick, having started and shone in their win over ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City.

Sources close to the player indicate Mainoo is “excited” about the prospect of working with Carrick, whose reputation for nurturing young talent and tactical nous has already impressed the squad.

Michael Carrick set to reignite Kobbie Mainoo

Carrick, a former United midfielder himself, is understood to see Mainoo as a cornerstone of his plans, valuing the youngster’s composure and ability to dictate play.

United fans will be buoyed by the news, with Mainoo’s performances this season earning plaudits across the Premier League.

The academy graduate has shown maturity beyond his years, and Carrick’s arrival could be the perfect catalyst for his continued development.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update on Monday that Carrick has given Mainoo clear assurances that he will play a leading role moving forward.

With the January window in full swing, Mainoo’s commitment to United is a timely boost for Carrick as he looks to steady the ship and build for the future.

For now, the message from Mainoo’s camp is clear: he’s staying put and ready to thrive under the new regime.

Mainoo’s contract and future will soon come into the spotlight again, but sources have told us that this will be looked at as and when is needed, but these next few weeks is about the player and United rebuilding that connection.

His current deal is set to expire in 2027.

Meanwhile, a report from reliable outlet The Athletic states that United, as things stand, are unlikely to bring in any new players this month – or allow anyone to leave.

Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves, formerly of Wolves, has been heavily linked but the report denies rumours that a ‘formal offer’ has been lodged for the midfielder.

In other news, ex-United man Mikael Silvestre has stated that he believes Carrick will go on to be a huge success at Old Trafford.

“He knows many of the players already and has built the staff behind him. He’s in a good position until the end of the season, and if he reaches the top four, he should be given more time…” You can read Silvestre’s comments in full HERE.

