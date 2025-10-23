Manchester United’s decision to keep faith in Ruben Amorim as their manager has left Kobbie Mainoo ‘stuck’ at Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke reveals his honest thoughts on the midfielder’s situation.

Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on a loan deal in the summer of 2025, with Tottenham Hotspur making enquiries, but the Red Devils convinced him to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Competing with Bruno Fernandes for a spot in the deeper midfield role, Mainoo has continued to warm the bench for the Red Devils.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made just seven appearances for Man Utd so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

After only 118 minutes in the Premier League this season, Mainoo believes that it would be better for him to leave Man Utd on loan in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

However, Man Utd have once again decided not to sanction a temporary exit for the 20-year-old, who is desperate to play regular first-team football and earn a place for himself in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are still interested in Mainoo, but our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that the midfielder is now stuck on the Man Utd bench for as long as Amorim is the manager.

There had been speculation on the future of Amorin, but back-to-back wins against Sunderland and Liverpool in the Premier League have convinced INEOS chief and Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to let the Portuguese manager continue in his role at Old Trafford, which is bad news for Mainoo.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Kobbie Mainoo is in a tricky situation moving forward because there are two clear obstacles to his career.

“One is that Amorim is not picking him as part of his starting eleven, and the other is that there is no chance now of Amorim leaving soon. That development is key.

“Mainoo’s plan this season has been to show professionalism and patience, which he has done.

“I think there was some hope that he could outlast the manager, but that is now looking more difficult because United’s stance is that Amorim sees out the season – at least.

“I have been told the club do not want to let Mainoo leave in January because they do view him as a good player to have in the squad – so he is kind of stuck at the moment. What does he do?

“He’s already tried privately asking for a loan move, which didn’t work out. He does not want to have to publicly agitate, as far as I understand it.

“But United are going into the market for another midfield player in January, so he may even find it more difficult for minutes if they buy someone.”

What Dwight Yorke thinks of Kobbie Mainoo situation at Man Utd

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke has been following Mainoo’s situation, and he believes that the midfielder is “unhappy” and should be treated with more care.

Yorke told The Peoples Person: “Yeah, it’s a bizarre one, isn’t it?

“It’s a bit of a concern because he had made a rapid rise into the team and into the England set-up and to fall off in the manner that he did – I know he got a little injury setback and that seemed to knock him – but he hasn’t really recovered or he’s not been given the opportunity to play.

“You don’t want to lose the young players like him going through. But the manager has got to manage that. That’s part of his job, to manage that and make sure he gets game time.

“The more he is not used, the more likely he wants to leave. The manager has got to find a way to integrate him into the team.

“And if he’s not going to do that, then the more that he doesn’t play, the more likely he’ll want to move because he’s missing out on an opportunity to go to the World Cup.”

Yorke added: “The fact that he’s not playing, he’s going to be unhappy. “So, you factor in all that, there is only going to be one outcome.

“Until the manager uses him in playing, then any player, let alone a young player, wants to leave the football club. And you can’t afford to let that talent go by.

“We’re seeing that with, to use an example, McTominay, who we thought was great for us and then left. You see how he’s blossomed since he left.

“Mainoo has probably got that potential as well, so we’ve got to be very careful with that.

“But it’s certainly not healthy for the young man mentally and physically. If he is not playing, that’s going to daunt him for a while.

“Part of the manager’s job is to integrate that and make sure that Mainoo has got in-game time.”

