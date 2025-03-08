Kobbie Mainoo intends to reject a new contract put forward by Manchester United ahead of leaving the club, with a report also revealing how much he’ll be sold for and where he’s expected to go.

It’s been a whirlwind 14 months for academy graduate Mainoo after breaking into the Man Utd starting eleven around the turn of last year. The 19-year-old quickly established himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford and forced his way into England’s plans at Euro 2024. Mainoo also scooped the player of the match award when helping United to sink Manchester City in last year’s FA Cup final.

However, all is not well at Man Utd, both on and off the pitch. The club are determined to cut costs and before they can sanction major surgery on Ruben Amorim’s squad, player sales are required.

Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho – both academy graduates – were available for sale at the right price in January.

The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on a club’s books and greatly enhance spending power.

Chelsea registered their interest in signing the all-action midfielder who is understood to be valued around the £70m mark by Man Utd. However, the winter window came and went without a bid being lodged.

But according to a bombshell update from the Guardian, Mainoo could very well be on the move at season’s end.

The report claims Man Utd have failed in their quest to thrash out a new contract with Mainoo who earns just £20,000-a-week at present.

Accordingly, Mainoo reportedly ‘plans to reject’ the terms United have thus far put forward and ‘move abroad.’

Chelsea snubbed as Kobbie Mainoo plots exit

Precisely which country the midfielder has in mind was not made clear, though what is clear is ‘moving to another Premier League club is not currently part of his thinking.’

It would come as a major surprise to see Mainoo at age 19 move to the Saudi Pro League despite the vast riches on offer. Instead, a transfer to a major European side appears likelier at this stage.

Regarding cost, the Guardian echoed previous claims Man Utd value Mainoo around the £70m mark.

And if Mainoo does follow through with spurning United’s attempts to forge an extension, the report added United ‘would be open to ­selling the England international.’

His existing contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season and the club have an option for an extra season.

But with Man Utd desperate to raise funds for fresh signings, a sale in the upcoming summer will be explored if Mainoo refuses to pen new terms.

As yet, there has been no direct contact between Man Utd and other clubs regarding Mainoo’s sale.

While Man Utd are receptive to a transfer if the teenager continues to snub offers to extend, the report noted ‘United believe Mainoo could still agree to improved terms.’

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd star demands different role, but could be sold instead

🔴⚫️ Sobering reasons Man Utd won’t sack Amorim revealed amid resignation and return to Portugal claims

🔴⚫️ Man Utd in pole position to sign record-breaking forward as position change considered