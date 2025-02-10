Manchester United are reported to have expressed their willingness to controversially sell Kobbie Mainoo this summer with two reasons for his potential sale coming to light and with Bayern Munich having joined Chelsea in the hunt for his signature.

The teenage midfielder was a shining light under Erik ten Hag last season, making 32 appearances in all competitions and playing a crucial role in helping Manchester United end a difficult season with glory in the FA Cup final. And while his rapid development has also yielded 10 appearances for England, his progress has been curtailed somewhat since Ruben Amorim’s appointment and the change of system from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-2-1 that the Portuguese prefers.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe adopting a ruthless streak to transfers since taking control at Old Trafford, it emerged early in the January window that the 19-year-old sale could not be entirely ruled out, with his painful sale one of several high-profile exits being considered by club chiefs as they looked to raise funds for a much-needed team rebuild.

And while a departure in the winter window was never likely for Mainoo, it remains very much on table as United put the wheels in motion for what could prove their most important summer window in years.

Now according to Fichajes, United have ‘named their price’ for the summer departure of their midfielder and ‘would be willing to sell the star if proposals reach £80m’.

And it’s claimed that they would consider his exit for that price with that money seen as vastly helping Amorim with his squad rebuild and with fears growing among United’s coaching staff that Mainoo is not suited to playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

While Mainoo has previously shone as a box-to-box midfielder, his struggles to protect the defence in the less familiar 3-4-3 set-up were recently underlined by the experimentation of Mainoo as one of two No.10s in the match against Crystal Palace.

Mainoo contract situation could accelerate Man Utd sale

While that experiment of playing Mainoo in a more advanced role against the Eagles backfired, it has left Amorim and Co struggling to work out how to get the best from the teenager in their preferred system and seemingly more open than ever before to the possibility of his sale.

The report claims the player’s contract situation could also accelerate his possible exit. His deal at Old Trafford is currently due to expire in summer 2027, though club officials do hold an extra year’s option on that deal.

However, with his last arrangement inked in February 2023, well before the teenager established himself as a regular under Ten Hag, it is evidentally clear that the player is owed a pay-rise to reflect his status. It is understood that his current deal nets the teenager just £25,000 a week – making him the lowest-paid star in United’s first-team squad by some distance.

Through those early contract negotiations to extend his stay, it was reported in several outlets that Mainoo’s agent was seeking a deal worth around £200,000 a week.

However, with United closely keeping a lid on their expenditure, coupled with question marks over his suitability to their system, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher was the first to reveal how an opportunistic Chelsea have explored the possibility of his signing.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich have now joined that race.

Discussing his situation last month, Fabrizio Romano said it was a normal situation that the player is liked by so many clubs.

“What I can tell you, many of your messages are about this Chelsea story, I think it’s absolutely normal for all top clubs in the world – Chelsea for sure – but also many others to appreciate a player like Kobbie Mainoo,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“How can you not love a talent like Kobbie Mainoo? A guy who was in the academy one year ago, then a fantastic rise with Man United, Euros – don’t forget what this boy did for the English national team as a kid. So, it’s absolutely normal to fall in love with Kobbie Mainoo, especially if you’re an English club.

“But, that’s it at the moment. My headline is not ‘Chelsea like Kobbie Mainoo’ because that’s absolutely obvious and normal.

“But, the point here for Manchester United is that there are no negotiations with any other club, no bid on the table, the situation is completely quiet. The player is under contract till 2027 plus an option until 2028. So it’s not a desperate situation for Manchester United.”

Why Man Utd SHOULDN’T sell Mainoo

Mainoo’s Man Utd career so far

By Nathan Egerton

Since making his full Premier League debut in November 2023, Mainoo has cemented his status as an automatic pick in the heart of the United midfield.

The 19-year-old also became a key player for England, starting all four knockout matches at Euro 2024 as they progressed to a major tournament final on foreign soil for the first time.

His impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed as he finished third in the vote for the 2024 Golden Boy award and was also shortlisted for both the PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Young Player of the Season awards.

The midfielder possesses a range of attributes that make him one of the most highly regarded young footballers in the world.

He has remained level-headed throughout his meteoric rise and plays with the sort of composure and maturity that is rare with players of his age.

The United academy graduate is also the most press resistant player in Ruben Amorim’s squad and is able to drop deep and demand the ball from his centre-backs.

United and England have both struggled to produce a midfielder in that mould in recent years, making him a valuable asset for club and country.

“You think of Toni Kroos with Germany, he just makes them play football,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said. “Rodri with Man City and Spain. I think Kobbie Mainoo has got the ability to do that.”

But his dribbling skills and ability to wriggle out of tight spaces with the ball at his feet are arguably his most eye-catching attributes.

According to FBref, United’s no.37 ranks in the 91st percentile compared to his positional peers in the top-five European leagues for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

He can also be a threat in the final third and netted six goals in all competitions in 2023/24, including the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Alongside Scholes, Mainoo is just the second teenage midfielder to score three or more goals for United in a Premier League season.

He is far from the finished article and needs to work on the defensive side of his game to become a complete midfielder.

But that is to be expected from a 19-year-old who has just one full season of first-team football under his belt, and he is currently exceeding expectations.

“You see the stuff he is doing, I played in that position, but he’s doing stuff that probably took me 10 years to learn,” former United captain Roy Keane said at Euro 2024.

Mainoo undoubtedly has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in Europe and United need to ensure they don’t let the precocious talent slip through their fingers.