Spanish reports have revealed which one of Real Madrid and Barcelona that Kobbie Mainoo prefers to join amid claims both are positioning themselves in the mix to sign him in January, while sources have made clear the player’s stance on leaving Manchester United and with two more major European clubs also plotting approaches.

The 20-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim amid the Portuguese’s feeling that he is not entirely suited to the 3-4-2-1 formation he operates in. And with Mainoo limited to just 10 appearances off the substitute’s bench in the Premier League this season, speculation over his Manchester United is beginning to gather pace.

Amorim, for his part, publicly at least, continues to insist that Mainoo is part of his plans, despite the one-time England regular’s career going backwards since the Portuguese’s appointment at Old Trafford 13 months ago.

Now, with sources revealing the player is ready to more forcefully push to leave Old Trafford in January, after being linked with a move away in the summer, reports in Spain claim Mainoo has already picked his next destination.

According to the often speculative Defensa Central, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made clear his desire to bring Mainoo to the Nou Camp in January, as the club looks to find cover for the injured Gavi, who has been sidelined by a knee injury.

However, the outlet, which is not viewed as one of the more reliable in Spain and with a strong tendency to favour capital club, Real Madrid, claims it is Los Blancos who are leading the race and that Mainoo has made it clear he is ready to pick a move to the Bernabeu over Barcelona.

Per the report, president Florentino Perez and his colleagues are ‘studying the market’ and view Mainoo as a potential market opportunity in January, though have yet to officially decide if they will make a move to sign him…

READ NEXT: Who will leave Man Utd first: Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte?

Man Utd stance on Mainoo sale as two more suitors emerge

Per Defensa, Real will need to act quickly to secure a deal, with the player eager to find a resolution quickly and with an aim to get his career back on track as quickly as possible.

That’s because they claim that Italian champions Napoli are currently in the driving seat to secure his signature and after a journalist claimed last week that a move to take the player to south-western Italy was “99% done”.

However, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, claims those suggestions are a classic case of jumping the gun, though we can confirm Napoli have been touching base with representatives over the past couple of months and it is expected they will make a formal move at the earliest opportunity.

Jones also states that United’s stance has remained firm in that they do not want to sanction a departure at this stage of the season.

That said, the player is far from convinced that Amorim rates him – and United would have to make a signing before a transfer can be considered at all.

A second source, though, has insisted Mainoo does want out at Old Trafford.

As told by Fraser Fletcher, “Kobbie needs out to salvage his World Cup dreams,” and with the source adding that Mainoo is enticed by an overseas switch, viewing Bayern Munich as an ideal launchpad for consistent starts and Champions League action.

Wherever he ends up, Paul Scholes, speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, fears a departure is on the cards next month.

“We’re getting rid of players who love the football club, it’s mind-boggling,” bemoaned Scholes. “I get the Garnacho one because his attitude and behaviour was terrible but you don’t hear that about Kobbie.

“He’s a top, top, top player that we are [swear word] messing up. Kobbie has got to go. If I’m looking after him [as an agent/advisor] I’m telling him ‘we’re getting you out of that football club.’

“For his football career he has to leave United, he’s lost 18 months of development. I hope he goes abroad because it’s embarrassing if he goes to Chelsea, which could happen.

“They might go and get him because they are putting together a very good, young squad and keep buying young players. He could quite easily end up at Chelsea next season.

“I’ve known Kobbie since he was eight but you wouldn’t be doing him justice if you told him to stay and not to take that move. That’s such a sad thing for me to say.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd latest: Bruno Fernandes sale gathers momentum, Noah Sadiki truths

Mainoo’s future could also be intrinsically tied to the other business that United do in January, and any other sale would likely spell bad news for the 20-year-old’s chances of leaving.

To that end, United have reportedly named their price for the sale of Bruno Fernandes in January amid claims the club are actively looking to move their captain on, and with a near record transfer splurge in the works for an England international as his replacement.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that United have a ‘genuine interest’ in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki, though sources have provided a telling update on chances of a move coming off in January.

On the outgoing front, Real Madrid are also reportedly considering a move to sign a long-serving United star in January.