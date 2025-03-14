Real Madrid are interested in Kobbie Mainoo, with a Spanish report revealing what Los Blancos think about the possibility of signing the Manchester United midfielder this summer as TEAMtalk reveals Chelsea’s stance.

Mainoo is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has established himself in the Man Utd first-team squad. The 19-year-old has scored one goal and given one assist in 25 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, with head Ruben Amorim recently praising him for the way he has been playing in the number 10 role.

The England international has come through the Man Utd youth system, but there is a distinct possibility that he could leave this summer.

The English media reported earlier this month that Mainoo will reject the offer of a new contract by Man Utd and seek a move abroad.

The Premier League club want £70 million for the teenager, who is said to demand £150,000 per week to sign a new deal.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may not agree to such terms, which means that the Old Trafford faithful could soon lose one of their most prized assets.

It has now been reported in the Spanish media that Madrid have taken a shine to Mainoo.

According to DefensaCentral, Madrid are “very interested” in Mainoo, who has been described in the report as “one of the great revelations of the Premier League”.

With the Man Utd youngster refusing to sign a new deal, Los Blancos are “alert” to the situation.

Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has Mainoo on his radar, with some in the club’s hierarchy also valuing the Man Utd midfielder highly.

Although the defending Spanish and European champions acknowledge that signing Mainoo in the summer transfer window will be “difficult”, they will keep monitoring his situation in the long run.

Chelsea frontrunners for Kobbie Mainoo – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 10 that Chelsea are interested in a summer deal for Mainoo.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the midfielder’s contract situation at Man Utd and would jump at the chance to sign him if he became available in the summer.

We understand that the Blues, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, will be at the front of the queue to sign Mainoo should there be a realistic chance of him leaving Old Trafford.

Encouragingly for Chelsea, Mainoo is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and living in London.

Latest Real Madrid news: Fernandez interest, Branthwaite admiration

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Madrid are interested in signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the defending Spanish and European champions are considering a move for the Argentina international midfielder.

Our Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson has revealed that Madrid are admirers of Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United also like Branthwaite, but Everton do not want to sell the defender and want him to sign a new deal.

Madrid will take on Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

While Los Blancos edged past city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, Arsenal hammered PSV over two legs to reach the last eight.

Looking ahead to the tie, former Arsenal star Thierry Henry said “Believe that you can. I’ve been in that situation with a team with a tiny bit less talent I will be honest when we drew Real Madrid everyone laughed, especially in Spain.

“If you there believing you cannot beat Real Madrid and they are already better than you, better team, better squad, they have 15 on the sleeve and we have none, you may as well not go and play if you don’t think you can beat them.

“If you arrive in front of Real Madrid thinking let’s see what’s going to happen you might as well not go. I do believe that you go into a game believing you can win this is what dreams are made of this is what you are thinking of.

“I’ve seen Greece winning the Euros, I’ve seen Leicester winning the league just believe that you can that’s what I’m saying. Are you going to do it? That’s a different ball game.

“Look at how Atletico beat them they played them more than well so many times and it still wasn’t enough. I’ve seen City play Real Madrid so many times, so well and it still wasn’t enough.

“If you go there without the belief you can win stay at home. We’ve seen teams being good defensively, offensively, not in the tunnel, to beat Real Madrid you need the perfect game from minute one right when the referee blows the whistle.

It has to be the perfect game if you want to knock out Real Madrid. Even if you are perfect it might not be enough, now it’s on the team to show if they can do it at home and then away that’s a tough task.”

