Real Madrid ‘already know’ Kobbie Mainoo ‘response’ to Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid believe that Kobbie Mainoo would love to join Xabi Alonso’s side from Manchester United, according to a report, but there are two potential obstacles in getting a deal done for the Red Devils star, as Dani Ceballos makes a firm decision on his future.

Mainoo is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has come through the Man Utd youth system to establish himself in the first team. The 20-year-old midfielder has made 72 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career, scoring seven goals and giving two assists in the process.

However, the future of the midfielder at Old Trafford looks bleak, with multiple reports this week claiming that Mainoo could leave Man Utd before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Newcastle United are among the clubs keen on Mainoo, with Spanish giants Madrid also said to be keen on a loan deal for the 20-year-old, according to The Daily Mail.

Defensa Central has brought an update on Madrid’s interest in Mainoo, reporting that Los Blancos ‘already know’ the Man Utd midfielder’s ‘response’ to a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that Madrid believe that Mainoo ‘would be delighted’ to join the Spanish giants, even more than staying at Man Utd.

However, there are two potential problems in getting a deal done, claims the report.

Firstly, Madrid do not ‘contemplate’ signing any player between now and the end of the season, ‘unless there is a big exit’.

Secondly, interest from clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham means that the price of Mainoo would go up.

A potential deal for Mainoo would involve too much money for Madrid to spend in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Dani Ceballos makes Real Madrid decision

One of the potential exits that could open the door for Mainoo to join Madrid was Dani Ceballos joining Marseille.

According to RMC Sport, Madrid and Marseille had agreed on a loan deal for Ceballos, with the French club having the option to make it permanent.

However, AS has reported that Ceballos has decided to turn down the chance to leave Madrid and wants to stay.

Even though the Spanish midfielder will struggle for playing time under manager Alonso, Ceballos is not fully convinced by a potential move to Marseille and plans to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for now.

