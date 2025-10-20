Kobbie Mainoo’s true stance on Man Utd exit revealed as FOUR Prem rivals plot January moves – sources

Manchester United’s talented midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is weighing up a loan move in January, with TEAMtalk sources indicating his growing concerns about his England prospects for the 2026 World Cup, and four clubs are eyeing moves for him this winter.

The 20-year-old Englishman, known for his composure, tactical acumen, and ability to control games from midfield, fears limited minutes at Old Trafford could jeopardise his chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the tournament in North America.

Mainoo, who emerged as a bright spark during United’s injury-hit 2023-24 season, has struggled for consistent starts this term under Ruben Amorim.

Despite his potential, competition from Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and others has relegated him to a peripheral role.

Sources close to the player reveal his frustration: “Kobbie’s committed to United, but he knows regular football is crucial for his development and England ambitions. The World Cup is a dream, and he can’t afford to be sidelined.”

However, United’s lack of midfield depth raises doubts about whether United would greenlight a loan, with potential injuries exposing the squad’s vulnerabilities.

The situation has drawn significant interest from Premier League rivals, who are poised to strike should the youngster become available in January…

Prem trio ready to move for Kobbie Mainoo

As TEAMtalk revealed on October 10, Tottenham are closely tracking Mainoo’s situation, with sources confirming their keen interest in a loan deal.

Thomas Frank sees the versatile midfielder as an ideal fit for his dynamic system. Spurs also want more mobility in the midfield and Mainoo ticks that box.

Newcastle United, aiming to bolster their midfield for a European push, also have Mainoo on their radar.

And as we exclusively revealed on September 17, Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, are another contender to sign Mainoo, viewing a move as a chance to integrate his technical skills into their setup.

Meanwhile, Brentford, much like Spurs, are prioritizing mobile midfielders as a key target for upcoming windows, have added Mainoo to their shortlist, further intensifying the race.

A January move could reignite Mainoo’s England hopes, but United’s reluctance to weaken their squad may complicate matters.

The midfielder is yet to make a start in the Premier League this term. He has come off the bench six times, including against Liverpool on Sunday, but has only amassed 118 minutes of league action altogether.

As the transfer window nears, Mainoo’s future remains a focal point, and he certainly isn’t short of suitors.

Man Utd news: Greenwood to join Rashford at Barca? / Amorim update

Meanwhile, a stunning report has claimed that Barcelona are plotting a move for ex-United star Mason Greenwood, who could reunite with Marcus Rashford with the Catalans.

The 24-year-old has been in dazzling form for Marseille, notching four goals over the weekend, and multiple clubs including Barcelona are interested.

In other news, United’s hierarchy continue to back Amorim and he is considered safe for now after the derby win over Liverpool.

The Red Devils were reluctant to sack the manager after a poor start this term and believe the rare victory at Anfield could be what is needed to turn things around.