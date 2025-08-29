A stunning update on Friday morning claims Kobbie Mainoo has informed Manchester United of which club he wants to join, and the midfielder reportedly wants to leave outright – not just on loan.

Mainoo has become a hot topic in the final week of the window. The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in each of Man Utd’s Premier League matches so far this season, and his future is under the microscope.

The midfielder is unhappy with his lack of opportunities in a World Cup year, while Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has gone on record to state the midfielder is in direct competition for starts with captain Bruno Fernandes.

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein reported late on Thursday night that Mainoo had asked to leave Man Utd on loan.

The Red Devils responded by telling Mainoo he will not be allowed to leave via the loan route and should instead focus on fighting for his place at Old Trafford.

But according to a bombshell new update from The Mirror, Mainoo has now asked to leave the club outright. Furthermore, he’s also decided who he wants to join above all others – Napoli.

The Mirror’s headline read: ‘Kobbie Mainoo tells Man Utd he wants to join Napoli permanently – but club won’t let him.’

Mainoo would be among familiar faces if sealing a switch to Napoli. Scott McTominay is a critical performer for Antonio Conte, while Rasmus Hojlund is primed to join on a loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €45m.

Napoli have reportedly drafted a four-year contract and while Man Utd are thus far blocking a move, the report went on to state they ‘would be willing to listen to offers’ regarding a permanent sale rather than a loan. A £50m price tag was cited in the piece.

Explaining why Mainoo has chosen Napoli, the report stated: ‘Under Conte, McTominay – much derided and eventually sidelined at Old Trafford – was instrumental in the club’s title success.

‘The 28-year-old scored 12 times in 34 league appearances and provided a crucial goal on the final day of the season to secure the Scudetto.

‘Mainoo believes Conte could have a similar effect on his own footballing future and, as a result, wants to leave on a permanent basis rather than on loan as had been previously believed.

‘Conte believes his quick feet, impressive passing range and speed in tight spaces will help his side as Napoli defend their title and target the Champions League.’

Fabrizio Romano doubles down on Kobbie Mainoo claim

It’s important to note news of Mainoo reportedly wanting to leave outright prompted a quick response from transfer guru Romano.

In the aftermath of the Mirror’s report being published, Romano again insisted Mainoo only wishes to leave on loan and not outright.

“Kobbie Mainoo has no intention to leave Man United on permanent deal despite reports, only loan in his view,” wrote Romano on X.

“Kobbie wants to go and play on regular basis, Man United keep blocking his exit.”

In the event Mainoo were to depart, transfer insider, Dean Jones, told TEAMtalk a move for Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller would be explored. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) also features high on Man Utd’s radar.

VOTE: How much is Kobbie Mainoo REALLY worth? ⬇️

Latest Man Utd news – Antony, Garnacho, Amorim replacement and more…

🔴⚫️ Antony talks intensify as Man Utd evaluate latest Real Betis offer

🔴⚫️ Chelsea agree Garnacho deal as Man Utd settle for discount but insert clause

🔴⚫️ Europa League winner ‘would be delighted’ to replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd – report

🔴⚫️ Sheff Utd in talks over exciting double deal for Chelsea starlet, ex-Man Utd midfielder – Sources