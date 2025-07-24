Startling Kobbie Mainoo ‘money’ revelation made as Man Utd in ‘dilemma’

A talkSPORT pundit has revealed what he has been told about Kobbie Mainoo’s demands to sign a new contract with Manchester United, as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea’s interest in the midfielder comes to light with Michael Carrick also sharing his thoughts.

Mainoo is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has established himself in the Man Utd first-team squad after coming through the club’s youth system. Despite being just 20, Mainoo has already made 10 appearances for England and has featured in 72 matches in all competitions for Man Utd, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process.

The young midfielder, who has made 28 appearances for Man Utd under manager Ruben Amorim, is under contract at the Red Devils until the summer of 2027, with the Premier League club having the option for another year.

A report on Thursday claimed that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are interested in Mainoo and are monitoring his situation of the midfielder, who struggled with injuries last season and was able to make 37 appearances.

Spurs have already asked about the midfielder, who has been in talks with Man Utd over a new contract, but nothing has come to fruition yet on that front.

While the midfielder is keen on staying at Man Utd, there is a chance that he could be sold this summer, especially with the Red Devils looking at signing players in central midfield.

According to TBR, Chelsea are long-term admirers of Mainoo, while Spurs are keen on bringing the midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

TalkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders has revealed that he has spoken to Mainoo’s agent, claiming that he is not asking for a lot of money, with the former Liverpool striker also noting the dilemma that Man Utd are in with the midfielder.

Saunders said on talkSPORT: “I know his agent, and he’s not asking for too much money in comparison to what the players are earning at Man United.

“But it’s a dilemma for the football club, what do you do with Mainoo? How much money do you pay him?

“Because he’s actually not done much in the game but gets in the England squad and now he’s in Man United’s team and there’s players earning three times more than him, four times more than him.

“So to protect their asset, how much money have you got to give him to get him to sign a new contract?

“Or, if he’s not going to sign it, they’re going to have to sell him, otherwise he walks out on a free. But I think he’d get in Spurs’ team.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Michael Carrick’s advice to Ruben Amorim about Kobbie Mainoo

Former Man Utd and Tottenham defensive midfielder Carrick is a huge fan of Mainoo.

The former England international believes that Man Utd manager Amorim needs to make the midfielder a key player in his team.

Carrick said about Mainoo on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “I think for a club to have a player that has come through the academy, knows the club and feels it — that’s massive.

“To have a talent like that, as he’s already shown, you’ve got to say: ‘Right, he gets it, he knows it — let’s help him, build on him, and stick with him.’ I think there’s definitely a place for him.”

With Man Utd signing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha from Brentford and Wolves, respectively, in the summer transfer window, chances are likely to be limited for Mainoo next season.

Amorim has deployed the midfielder both in a defensive role and in an advanced role since he was appointed the Man Utd manager.

Mainoo has done well when he has played as a number 10 for Man Utd, but he is only 20 now and Amorim is likely to prefer Cunha in that role for the time being at least.

Latest Man Utd news: Benjamin Sesko alternative, Javi Guerra truth

Man Utd have held talks over signing a Premier League striker, as an alternative to RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

A Spanish report has revealed what Javi Guerra wants to do amid claims that Man Utd have a verbal agreement in place with the Valencia midfielder.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are looking to do a swap with Chelsea for a £100million-rated player.

POLL: How much is Kobbie Mainoo worth?