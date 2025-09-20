Tottenham ‘more realistic’ option for Man Utd ‘poster boy’, says insider after grand Real Madrid plan claims

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are ‘more realistic’ options than Real Madrid for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the youngster also urged to stay at Old Trafford because of what could happen after Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has established himself in the Man Utd first team after coming through the youth system. The midfielder has made 75 appearances for the Red Devils’ senior side, scoring seven goals and giving three assists in the process.

However, Mainoo is not guaranteed a place in the Man Utd starting line-up under manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has made it clear that Mainoo is to compete with Bruno Fernandes for a place in the team.

Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on loan in the summer transfer window, as reported by TEAMtalk at the time.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Tottenham enquired about a loan deal for Mainoo, but Man Utd turned it down.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on September 17 that Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United have now taken a shine to Mainoo.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Mainoo in the Spanish media, with Los Blancos chief scout Juni Calafat reportedly planning to keep tabs on him in the coming months.

A new report in E-Noticies has stated that Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘willing’ to pay €90million (£78.5m, $106m) for Mainoo.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, though, has said that Tottenham and Chelsea are more realistic options for Mainoo, should Man Utd decide to offload him.

Jones said: “It’s important to note that Mainoo would not cost the £70m (€80.3m, $94.3m) I have seen touted recently.

“His contract situation does not reflect that in the market and nor does the importance United are putting on him.

“So, some teams will be looking at him as a potentially good value pick up.

“There’s nothing concrete in the links with Madrid right now, but many teams are watching his situation and this upcoming decision on a transfer is a tricky one.

“Personally, I would look at Spurs or Chelsea as more realistic potential landing spots but I’m told he still really wants United to work out as his priority.”

Kobbie Mainoo urged to stay at Man Utd

Mainoo has made only two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, with Amorim clearly not rating him good enough to play week in and week out in the starting line-up.

With a place in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals at stake, Mainoo is aware of the need to play regularly to impress Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, Dean Jones has noted that with the future of Amorim under doubt, it would make sense for Mainoo to hang around at Old Trafford as he would get the chance to impress the next manager.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are not planning to sack Amorim anytime soon and will back him in the January transfer window.

However, it would be remiss to suggest that if results and performances do not improve and deteriorate in the coming weeks, then the Man Utd board will not at least think about a change.

Furthermore, Mainoo also has to consider the reality that there is a good chance that he would outlive Amorim at Man Utd.

Jones said: “If we look at the situation carefully, it might be worth him hanging around.

“If he outlives Amorim at the club, then there is every chance the next boss would embrace him – and suddenly he’s back to being the poster boy.

“He will have to weigh that up by the time January rolls around.”

