Leeds United have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the likelihood of a January switch to Elland Road.

The Whites are in for a tough season as they fight for survival, having dropped to 16th in the Premier League table after a poor run of form – just one point outside the relegation zone.

The January window will be crucial for Leeds as they look to bring in players to bolster their squad, as Daniel Farke faces mounting pressure amid speculation that he could be sacked.

Mainoo, 20, has been linked with a host of clubs, including Leeds, as he struggles for minutes under Ruben Amorim. He is considered one of Man Utd’s most exciting youngsters, but his limited playing time is having a detrimental impact on his chances of playing for England in the World Cup next year.

However, despite speculation suggesting a move to Elland Road could be on the cards, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has explained the reasons why a move to Leeds is unlikely for the midfielder, one of those being the long-standing rivalry between the clubs.

“I don’t see there being much of a chance that Mainoo makes a move to Leeds. I do think that he is stuck at the moment though,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Realistically, he is miles away from making the England squad for next summer and I don’t think anything can be done to transform that radically enough in time for the summer. I see a lot of reporting around Mainoo wanting a transfer because he’s worried about the World Cup. I think that there are other things that are more relevant and immediate.

“Yes, I can understand his frustration and that he has to be playing football to have any chance of getting into a better condition and in better form. But it is his job to win his place in the team and equally Man Utd’s main objective is to protect the club and to make sure that they have a squad that is prepared for next year.

“That’s why their message has been that he will not be available in January. I don’t think it is impossible that that situation changes but it would probably need the club to sign somebody else for him to then leave. Otherwise, they risk leaving themselves short and I don’t think they will do that.

“I don’t really see why they would let him join a team like Leeds in January, though, because they don’t benefit much from that, the player would likely be looking for something bigger than that, and there is a rivalry and history between the clubs that still stands to this day.”

Napoli on pole for Mainoo; Man Utd exit hinges on one big thing

Should Man Utd make a U-turn and make Mainoo available for a loan in January, we understand that Napoli are in a good position to swoop for his signature.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Napoli have identified Mainoo as a top target as Antonio Conte looks to mount another Serie A title charge.

Sources have also stated that the midfielder is increasingly receptive to the possibility of a January move to Naples.

“Kobbie sees the pathway,” one insider said. “Regular football in a title race and Europe is exactly what he needs for the World Cup.”

But those same sources have also made clear that Man Utd would only allow Mainoo to leave on one condition – they sign a suitable replacement in January.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is one of the stars who figure highly on their ambitious mid-season shortlist, but luring him away from the City Ground will be expensive and not straightforward.

Latest Man Utd news:

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Man Utd are one of 12 sides interested in a move for Hertha Berlin defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.

The 16-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and has a release clause in his contract.

In other news, the Red Devils could go head-to-head with Liverpool for the signing of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, who is increasingly likely to move in 2026.

And other outlets have backed up TEAMtalk’s information that Forest midfielder Anderson is a ‘concrete’ target for Man Utd in January, too.

