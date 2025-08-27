Manchester United sources insist they would prefer to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to a new contract rather than cash in on the midfielder, with the player’s stance on an exit also revealed.

The 20-year-old is expected to make his first appearance of the season tonight in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town, with speculation mounting over whether he could eventually look elsewhere for opportunities.

Mainoo is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football so far this season, with Ruben Amorim favouring the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Manuel Ugarte ahead of him, so far.

At United this summer, the club have been ruthless in forcing out players deemed surplus to requirements – but TEAMtalk understands that Mainoo has not been treated in the same way.

There has been no attempt to push him towards the exit, underlining the belief in his long-term value.

The player himself is believed to hold some reservations about how he is regarded at the club, however, and whether a new contract is a sensible career decision.

Club officials are relaxed about Amorim’s decision not to use Mainoo in either of the opening Premier League fixtures, though, regarding it as part of the manager’s rotation strategy and they are confident he will feature regularly as the campaign unfolds…

Kobbie Mainoo remains focused on Man Utd

The expectation remains that Mainoo will stay fight for his place with United and, in time, agree a fresh deal at Old Trafford.

That will only change if Mainoo decides to suddenly force his way out.

The 10-times capped England international would not be short of suitors should he attempt to seal a move before the transfer window closes.

Mainoo has admirers at Chelsea, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, but many Premier League clubs would be keen should a transfer become feasible in the coming days.

The midfielder made his senior United debut in January 2023. He has now made 72 appearances in total for the Red Devils, notching seven goals and two assists in the process.

Mainoo is a name to watch in what remains of the window but our understanding is that a United departure is unlikely at this stage, amid speculation.

He is contracted at Old Trafford until 2027, with United having the option to extend his deal by another year.

