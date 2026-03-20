Manchester United are closing in on sealing a crucial new contract for Kobbie Mainoo, sources confirm, while reports suggest they could sign an exciting Liverpool striker in an eye-catching coup.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a fantastic upturn in form since the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager, and now sit third in the Premier League table, on track for Champions League qualification.

It remains unconfirmed whether Carrick will keep his spot in the dugout next season, but he’s certainly given himself a great chance of earning the role long-term.

Kobbie Mainoo set for bumper new deal

One of the player’s Carrick has reignited after taking charge is Kobbie Mainoo, who has retaken his spot in the starting XI after sitting on the sidelines under previous boss Ruben Amorim.

His turnaround has been remarkable. From a player struggling for minutes and facing an uncertain future, Mainoo is now a central component of Carrick’s plans and has forced his way back into the England squad at a crucial time, with the World Cup on the horizon.

As reported by TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, earlier today, United are now ‘increasingly confident’ of securing Mainoo’s long-awaited new contract before the end of the season.

Talks with his representatives are scheduled for the upcoming international break, and everything points to a long-term deal being agreed.

Communication between United and Mainoo’s representatives has remained open and positive for months, paving the way for what all parties expect to be a straightforward agreement.

United bosses have made it clear that Mainoo – one of the poorest-paid members of United’s first-team squad on a modest £25,000 a week package – is in line for what is described as a significant salary increase, reflecting both his importance to the team and his rapid development.

Man Utd ‘open talks’ to sign Liverpool star

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that United have ‘entered talks’ to sign Liverpool starlet Vincent Joseph in what would be a controversial move.

Only a handful of players have featured for both clubs at senior level due to their intense rivalry, though notable examples include Michael Owen and Paul Ince.

According to MUFC Academy on X, United have opened ‘talks’ with the striker’s ‘representatives’.

United are ‘pushing strongly’ and are ‘confident’ the deal will be completed, in a potential blow for Liverpool.

The Red Devils ‘invited him to Carrington earlier this year’ and are now stepping up their pursuit, with the transfer described as ‘one to really watch’.

Joseph is only 16 years old but the striker has emerged as one of Liverpool’s best academy talents, sparking United’s interest.

One of INEOS’ priorities since taking over United has been investment in young stars, and the club’s pursuit of Joseph is clear evidence of that.

Bayern Munich star targeted – ‘it is true’

In other news, respected German journalist, Christian Falk, has reported that United are plotting a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Davies entered the final year of his Bayern Munich contract at the start of this season, and was initially expected to opt for a new challenge, with United and Real Madrid among the sides to have been linked with him.

The 25-year-old eventually decided to extend his stay with Bayern and penned a contract extension last month, but he could still be on the move this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said: “It is TRUE: Manchester United are interested in Alphonso Davies.

“They were at the table when questions were being asked as to whether he would sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. They’re still monitoring this player, but he’s, of course, since signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena, so it will be difficult to get him at the moment.”

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