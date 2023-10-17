Kylian Mbappe: Crucial Man Utd update provided by Fabrizio Romano, as ‘star signing’ plan confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has attempted to end the speculation that Manchester United could capture Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in an extraordinary deal, though the transfer expert has confirmed the club’s now aborted plan to complete a ‘star signing’ next summer.

Several reports have tipped Man Utd to carry out an ambitious raid on PSG for Mbappe, who is arguably the best player in the world. And that transfer talk ramped up amid Sheikh Jassim’s negotiations to buy Man Utd from the Glazers.

Sheikh Jassim’s huge financial power would have given Man Utd the money to challenge other world-renowned clubs for the signings of Mbappe, Bayern winger Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. And according to German source Bild, those three players were all on the Qatari banker’s radar.

Unfortunately for Man Utd supporters, their dream of seeing three of the world’s biggest stars move to Old Trafford took a major hit on Sunday when Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the process of buying the club. His latest bid had come in at a huge £5billion, but this was rejected by the Glazers.

Instead, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who was formerly Britain’s richest man, is poised to agree a 25 per cent stake in the club. He will pay around £1.3bn to take ownership alongside the Glazers, and he already has big plans for Old Trafford.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has confirmed that Sheikh Jassim was planning to add a superstar name to Erik ten Hag’s squad if he managed to take control of Man Utd. But it does not look like Mbappe will be swapping PSG for Man Utd any time soon.

“Despite links with Kylian Mbappe – it’s normal to have rumours like this when new owners could be coming in – there was nothing concrete,” Romano declared.

“For one thing, the takeover was never that close. Mbappe was also very clear in the summer that he wanted to stay at PSG for at least one more season. Still, I can say that Sheikh Jassim wanted to make a star signing in the summer, though I have no confirmation that Mbappe was on his list.”

Kylian Mbappe expected to join Real Madrid over Man Utd

The journalist added that PSG are still determined to tie the France forward down to a new contract, as this will prevent him from joining Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. But Mbappe is still debating his future with his entourage.

Madrid have long been tipped to win the race for Mbappe, despite him also being linked with Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Mbappe is a huge admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he would be able to emulate the Portuguese icon by heading to Madrid and helping them win major silverware.

Plus, a swich to the Bernabeu would probably give Mbappe the best chance of finally winning his first Ballon d’Or.

After failing to sign the 24-year-old on numerous occasions in the past, it has been reported that Madrid now have a new plan to tempt him to join. It includes showcasing the brilliant form of Jude Bellingham, who has gone to the next level since joining Madrid – perhaps Mbappe could follow his lead.

