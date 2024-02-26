Kylian Mbappe: Second source backs up astonishing Man Utd move as Ratcliffe puts colossal contract on table

Manchester United reportedly sent Kylian Mbappe a massive contract offer after learning he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but the forward rejected the huge money as he only has eyes for Real Madrid.

Mbappe has run down his PSG deal and is now poised to leave the French giants on a free transfer this summer. He recently informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his decision, forcing the club to prepare for life without arguably the best player in the world.

Real Madrid have failed to sign the France star on several occasions on the past, but it is thought they will finally succeed this time around.

It has even been claimed that Mbappe has verbally agreed a five-year contract with the La Liga leaders, and he is willing to take a pay cut to join them.

Although, things could have been far different for the goal machine. The Independent have claimed that Mbappe’s camp reached out Liverpool and Arsenal last year amid uncertainty over whether Madrid would re-enter the chase to sign him.

Plus, French reports on Wednesday suggested that Man Utd and Liverpool made last-ditch offers to try and convince Mbappe to reject Madrid and move to England.

According to fresh reports emerging from Spain, Man Utd are the Premier League club who pushed hardest to try and sign the 25-year-old.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe viewed his arrival as a ‘major coup’, which saw Man Utd send him an incredible contract offer. It is claimed that Man Utd were willing to pay Mbappe a whopping €500million (£428m) over five years, plus a signing-on bonus worth €200m (£171m).

Kylian Mbappe snubs Man Utd for Real Madrid

Even though Madrid cannot get anywhere near these figures, Mbappe decided to prioritise a move to the Spanish capital over Old Trafford. He has always wanted to lead Madrid’s attack as he looks up to Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Monaco ace also knows that moving to Madrid will give him the best chance of winning major silverware and ending his wait for the Ballon d’Or.

Man Utd’s rivals Man City will be delighted that Mbappe has decided to join the La Liga titans. Not only does this mean that they will not have to come up against him in the Premier League, but it also lessens the chance of Erling Haaland moving to Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti still requires a top-class striker to replace Karim Benzema, with Joselu unfortunately not on that level. Madrid admire both Mbappe and Haaland, but the former’s contract situation makes him far easier to land.

Ratcliffe and Man Utd will be frustrated that Mbappe has snubbed their advances, as his signing would have been transformative. Luckily for the Man Utd faithful, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ratcliffe has a plan to bolster Erik ten Hag’s forward line.

