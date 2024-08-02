La Liga, Burnley stars in Man Utd sights as Ashworth draws up Ugarte alternatives

Manchester United are reportedly starting to look at alternatives to Manuel Ugarte amid uncertainty over whether he will be joining, with Martin Zubimendi among four names on the club’s shortlist.

Man Utd agreed personal terms with Ugarte soon after registering their interest in him and opening talks with his club, Paris Saint-Germain. The two sides have held several rounds of discussions, but they have not been able to strike an agreement thus far.

Valuations of the player vary, though PSG are looking to get at least £50million for him and could hold out for as much as £59m.

Man Utd chiefs Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are determined to stop the Red Devils overpaying for players though, and as they do not value Ugarte quite that highly, the move seems to have hit a major roadblock.

Sofyan Amrabat is one cheaper option, though Man Utd are understood to want a bigger name to replace Casemiro in the squad. Plus, Jose Mourinho is plotting a hijack to take Amrabat to Fenerbahce.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Man Utd have drawn up a four-man list of alternative signings to Ugarte.

It includes Zubimendi, the Real Sociedad star Mikel Arteta has been desperate to sign for Arsenal. The Gunners have since turned their attention to his team-mate Mikel Merino, however, and this could allow Man Utd to strike for Zubimendi.

The Spain ace has an enticing €60m (£51m) release clause in his Sociedad contract, and Man Utd are considering activating it. So far, Zubimendi has seemed unwilling to leave the La Liga outfit, but he could be tempted by the opportunity to shine for Man Utd.

Man Utd latest: Manuel Ugarte alternatives emerge

Adrien Rabiot has also been shortlisted by Ashworth, and he is a cheap option following the expiry of his Juventus contract. The Frenchman is keen on a switch to Man Utd, though it emerged earlier on Friday that Arsenal are leading the race for his services.

Surprisingly, Castles adds that Man Utd are plotting surprise talks for Burnley ace Sander Berge, should the Ugarte deal be called off. Berge has established himself as a classy performer for Burnley and Sheffield United before that, and he could be available for a reduced price after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

The fourth and final player Ashworth is considering for Man Utd’s midfield is Joey Veerman, who was one of the best players in the Eredivisie last term.

The PSV star has also been named as a target for Liverpool, but Man Utd appear to be the best-placed English club to snap him up.

It must be noted that Ugarte remains Man Utd’s No 1 target to improve their midfield ranks. But if the Uruguayan proves too difficult to land, then the likes of Berge and Zubimendi could shoot up Man Utd’s wish list.

