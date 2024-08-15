Man Utd make last-ditch bid for 24y/o star despite rival ‘agreement’; forward ‘pushing’ to leave Old Trafford

It could be one in, one out at Man Utd

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer as they look to ruin Ferdi Kadioglu’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion, while an expensive player is ‘pushing’ to leave Erik ten Hag’s side this summer.

Kadioglu is a 24-year-old Turkey international who mainly plays as a left-back but can also operate as a right-back, central midfielder or left winger if required. The versatile star enjoyed a great campaign with Fenerbahce in 2023-24 and also represented his nation at the Euros, as they reached the quarter-finals before losing to the Netherlands.

Kadioglu’s exciting performances for both club and country have seen him become the latest talent expected to swap Turkey for a major club, with Premier League sides particularly interested.

Arsenal have scouted the right-footed ace on several occasions and were heavily linked with him earlier this year, but they have since begun chasing different targets.

Arsenal’s decision has opened the door for Brighton to swoop in in recent days. The Seagulls have entered into advanced talks with Fenerbahce and have even agreed personal terms with Kadioglu’s camp.

However, Brighton still have not offered enough money to convince the Super Lig giants to sell. This uncertainty could prove costly, as Man Utd have thundered into the race.

According to the latest reports emerging from Turkey, Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘tabled an offer’ in an ambitious attempt to hijack Kadioglu’s switch to Brighton.

The Red Devils have stepped up their pursuit of a new left-back following news of Luke Shaw’s latest injury blow, and they have identified Kadioglu as a superb solution.

Man Utd transfers: Kadioglu in, Sancho out?

While the exact amount of Man Utd’s proposal has not been revealed, it is claimed that Ratcliffe has offered Fenerbahce a higher initial fee than Brighton. However, Brighton’s bid is supposedly larger when add-ons are taken into account.

The decision now rests with Fenerbahce and Kadioglu. Fenerbahce, of course, will want as much money for their player as possible, though Kadioglu will play a big role in where he ends up.

If the 20-cap international informs Fenerbahce that he would rather join Man Utd than Brighton, then this could convince Ratcliffe to increase his offer.

Man Utd would love to beat Brighton in the chase for Kadioglu, as he is a highly rated player around Europe, but it remains to be seen whether they have left it too late.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is aiming to force through a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports in Spain.

There have been conflicting reports over whether PSG are indeed interested in the winger, but the latest rumours state that Sancho is determined to make the switch a reality.

PSG have already drawn up a big contract worth almost £300k a week for Sancho, while Man Utd have set their asking price at €60million (£51.2m).

There has been talk of Sancho and Manuel Ugarte being involved in a swap deal, as Man Utd are eager to sign the latter from PSG. But swap deals are notoriously tough to complete and Sancho and Ugarte will therefore likely move in separate transfers.

Selling Sancho for over £50m would be great business, considering his struggles in recent seasons, but it would still represent a loss for Man Utd.

They paid Borussia Dortmund a whopping £73m for the wide player three years ago.

Sancho heading to PSG would be a very interesting twist after the Englishman made up with Ten Hag recently.

Ten Hag has reintegrated Sancho back into his squad after the pair talked through their differences, but the 24-year-old is now hoping to move on anyway.

