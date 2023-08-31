Late window fireworks for Man Utd as Fabrizio Romano reveals star has ‘very high chance’ of leaving amid triple signing

Manchester United are primed for a busy end to the summer transfer window, with three players potentially arriving at Old Trafford but Fabrizio Romano confirming Donny van de Beek has a ‘very high chance’ of leaving.

Man Utd have landed three new signings so far this summer. They have bolstered Erik ten Hag’s squad with the captures of goalkeeper Andre Onana, midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund. They have spent around £180million on that trio, while they are also poised to re-sign defender Jonny Evans on a free transfer.

In terms of outgoings, Man Utd have allowed David de Gea, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe to leave on free transfers, while also selling the likes of Fred, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga. Plus, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on a permanent basis.

Midfielder Van De Beek could soon be added to that exit list. He has failed to reignite his career under Ten Hag, despite the pair knowing each other well from their successful time at Ajax together.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, transfer expert Romano has provided the latest on all the talks going on at Man Utd, including their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat. In doing so, he has revealed it is highly likely Van De Beek will depart before the transfer window shuts.

“Despite reports, I’m told that Manchester United have not sent any loan deal bid for Sofyan Amrabat,” Romano said.

“The only thing that happened yesterday was that Man United had conversations, via intermediaries, with Fiorentina. They didn’t send an official bid, but Fiorentina have been clear that they could be open to a loan move, though only if there is an obligation to buy clause. They basically want a permanent transfer, and would accept a loan-to-buy deal.

“So now it’s on United, but for now there is no loan bid, that’s something all my sources are denying. Let’s see what happens but for now Amrabat remains a top target for Man United and talks will continue.

Man Utd to axe major flop – Fabrizio Romano

“In terms of departures in that position for United, I think Donny van de Beek still has high, very high chances to leave. There are some options, but not Lorient or Genoa as of now, despite rumours.”

While Van De Beek could soon depart Man Utd, it does not look like he will be heading to Lorient or Genoa. That is despite recent reports claiming those two clubs to be interested.

Van De Beek has also been linked with a fairytale return to Ajax, but Romano has already shut that potential move down. Instead, the Dutchman is more likely to sign for Real Sociedad in Spain.

While Van De Beek is close to being axed by Man Utd, Ten Hag is hoping to bring in three more players to bolster his team. One of them, of course, is Fiorentina’s midfield enforcer Amrabat.

Man Utd are also eyeing deals for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, who will replace the injured Luke Shaw, and goalkeeper Atlay Bayindir, who will replace Palace-bound Henderson.

Meanwhile, an Argentina star is reportedly angry with his current club after they ‘blocked’ an approach from Man Utd for his services.