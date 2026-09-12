Man Utd target record-breaking Norwegian winger as Fabrizio Romano opens door to Barcelona January raid for left-back

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Gabriel Rajkovic, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano gives the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, hope of bringing Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are among the clubs that have taken a shine to Valerenga Fotball winger Rajkovic.

We understand that Man Utd have watched the 15-year-old Norwegian winger in action in recent weeks.

Arsenal and Chelsea have compiled extensive dossiers on Rajkovic, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among the clubs on his trail, too.

Why Man Utd like Gabriel Rajkovic

One scout told TEAMtalk: “His stature, two-footedness and ability to play centrally as well as on the flank is a huge appeal.

“He might only be 15, but he is already a hugely impressive figure.

“It is hard to liken him to anyone.

“There is nobody like him for his age – probably in the world at this point.”

Rajkovic was promoted to Valerenga’s first-team squad in January 2026 when he was just 14 years of age.

The Norway Under-16 international winger signed a professional contract with Valerenga in March 2026 after he turned 15 the month before.

Rajkovic is under contract at the Norwegian club until December 2028.

The young winger made his debut during Valerenga’s match against Sandefjord in the Eliteserien in March.

Rajkovic was 15 years and 20 days at the time and became the youngest player to take to the pitch in the history of the Norwegian league, breaking Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard’s record for Stromsgodset Toppfotball in the process.

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Man Utd get Alejandro Balde January hope

Transfer guru Romano has given Man Utd hope of a potential deal for Barcelona left-back Balde in the January transfer window.

On August 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd wanted to sign Balde in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had been in talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal for the left-back.

Balde is still at Barcelona, but Romano has suggested that the Spanish left-back’s situation could change in the middle of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The first one for Alejandro Balde was clearly impossible on the financial point of view.

“Utd really considered this possibility.

“There were discussions with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona to discuss the Man Utd possibility with Barca director Deco.

“So, the possibility was concrete, but Utd were only interested in a loan deal potentially with the buy-option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions, but not a permanent deal immediately, and Barca were never going to accept a loan for Balde.

“Only permanent transfer, and then also the salary was a problem.

“And then Ian Maatsen.

“Ian Maatsen because he was a player under consideration at Utd, appreciated by Man Utd, but Aston Villa made it clear that after selling Lucas Digne, they were not going to sell also Ian Maatsen.

“Now for Maatsen, new contract is almost done.

“So, the update I can give you is that Maatsen is going to sign a new contract at Aston Villa.

“So, I don’t anticipate any movement in the January transfer window.

“For Alejandro Balde, in general, for his future, we have to see how the next three, four months will go because Balde obviously wants to play football, but Balde is in love with Barcelona.

“For Balde, it is not easy to say to Barca, ‘I want to leave, I want to go’.

“Balde never did that because Balde really, really loves Barcelona.

“So, it was Barca considering a possible exit for Financial Fair Play to get extra money, but only permanent – not loan.

“Balde was more than happy to stay at Barcelona, but he hopes to play more.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“For sure, the Balde situation is going to be one to watch this season and in the upcoming months.”

Man Utd delighted with Kobbie Mainoo progress

Romano has also revealed that Man Utd are very happy with manager Michael Carrick for the way he has transformed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Romano said: “Then, talking about Man Utd as we are discussing Man Utd, I wanted to mention how happy is everyone at Man Utd with Kobbie Mainoo.

“It’s about Michael Carrick; it’s about the club.

“In less than one year, in basically eight nine months, everything changed around Kobbie Mainoo.

“Remember that in the January window, before Ruben Amorim got fired by Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo was almost, almost going on loan to Napoli.

“The deal was really concrete, was very advanced.

“Then Utd changed the manager, Michael Carrick arrives, and Mainoo immediately becomes a crucial part of the project.

“Now with Utd, they are delighted with Kobbie Mainoo.

“He signed a new deal; he’s considered a big part of the present and future project.

“And also, the player is very happy.

“So, life completely changed around Kobbie Mainoo, and at the club, they are convinced that this was really a smart move – one of the crucial things made by Michael Carrick.

“It was about the results; it was about what he did in the six months he spent at Man Utd as a coach, interim coach and then permanent coach, but how he managed Kobbie Mainoo situation was super-appreciated by the club and now even more, as he’s doing very, very well.”

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