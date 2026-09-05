Midfielder keen on Man Utd move as INEOS complete Man City raid

Louis Page is ready to leave Leicester City for Manchester United, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, complete a deal to sign David Eze from Manchester City.

Man Utd have been trying to sign Page from Leicester for a while now.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, reported on August 9 that Man Utd were trying to sign Page in the summer transfer window.

Mokbel wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

Man Utd failed to strike an agreement with Leicester for Page on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, Man Utd have been in talks over a deal for the 18-year-old midfielder since.

Louis Page wants to join Man Utd

According to The Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are ‘confident’ that they will beat Arsenal to the signing of Page.

Man Utd plan to wrap up a deal for the England Under-20 international midfielder before the January transfer window opens.

The Red Devils then plan to let Page stay on loan at Leicester until the end of the season.

Page himself is reported to be eager to join Man Utd, with the teenager having family in Manchester and also being sold by the Premier League giants’ plan for him.

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Man Utd sign David Eze from Man City

Man Utd are also said to have completed a deal for Man City youngster David Eze.

According to Man Utd-centric X account, Stretford Paddock, which has over 706,000 followers, Man Utd have officially registered the 16-year-old midfielder.

The Red Devils are also reported to have completed the signing of teenager Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester.

The account wrote on X at 10:02pm on September 4: “Exclusive: The Premier League has completed its ratification process for the transfer of David Eze from Manchester City to Manchester United.

“The 16-year-old midfielder has now been officially registered following a several-week investigation period.

‘#MUFC have also completed the signing of under-15 player Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City, with further additions expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“Story with @AcademyScoop.”

David Ornstein on Man Utd transfer deals

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has given his take on the business that Man Utd did in the summer transfer window – which includes the signings of midfielders Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Ornstein said on TNT Sports when asked if he expected Man Utd to have a busier transfer window: “I did, because I felt they had to.

“They’ve got Champions League football; they need more depth in more positions at Utd.

“And I think they know they need to as well; that’s not rocket science.

“But they haven’t got an unlimited flow of cash.

“They’ve got to live within relative means.

“They’re aiming for a more sustainable model under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Therefore, last season, it was all about their frontline, which I think you’d agree they invested in pretty well.

“This season, it was the midfield, and they’ve come out of it in good shape.

“They did want to recruit a left-back if possible, that’s why they looked at Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly and some options on deadline day, maybe even a loan possibility for Rayan Ait-Nouri.

“But they’ll probably have to look into other windows for other departments.

“But Michael Carrick said he’s pleased, so let’s be judging them once we see them play a bit more.”

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