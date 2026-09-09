Man Utd target €50m striker to replace Joshua Zirkzee as INEOS reach Lisandro Martinez contract decision

Manchester United failed to sign an ex-Chelsea player this summer

Manchester United want to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, make a decision on the future of Lisandro Martinez.

Zirkzee remains at Man Utd despite having the chance to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Juventus and Fiorentina tried to seal a deal for the Netherlands international forward for most of the window.

Everton made a loan offer for Zirkzee in the final hours of the last day of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd rejected the Toffees’ offer, as the Red Devils did not have enough time to find a replacement.

Zirkzee could still leave, but Man Utd want a replacement lined up first.

Man Utd scout Nicolo Tresoldi

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are interested in a 2027 deal for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi.

Sources have told us that Man Utd sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old striker in action against Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In August, CaughtOffSide reported that Tresoldi will cost in the region of €45-50m (up to £43m, $58m).

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Man Utd reach Lisandro Martinez contract decision

Man Utd are ready to offer Lisandro Martinez a new contract, but on two conditions, according to Football Insider.

Martinez is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it by a further year.

There have been injury problems for the Argentina international central defender in recent times, but when fit and available, he remains an important player for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick.

The report in Football Insider has noted: ‘Martinez came into the side midway through last season after returning to full fitness just as Carrick was appointed as the Red Devils’ interim boss.

‘He will be handed improved terms and a longer extension to his deal if he can stay fit and keep his place in the starting eleven in the coming months.’

Michael Carrick excited at Champions League campaign

Man Utd manager Carrick has expressed his delight at leading the club back in the Champions League.

The Red Devils will take on Sabah at Old Trafford in Europe’s biggest club competition on Thursday evening.

Carrick said: “Yeah, listen, we worked hard to be here.

“It’s great to be here, massively looking forward to the game and the campaign and trying to make it as long as we possibly can make it.

“So big challenges ahead and some really fantastic games, starting tomorrow.

“So yeah, massively looking forward to it.”

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